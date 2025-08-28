JJ Lin & Jackie Chan drop new single ‘Skibidi’, netizens say they’re ‘aura farming’

JJ Lin & Jackie Chan team up for new single ‘Skibidi’

JJ Lin and Jackie Chan have teamed up for ‘Skibidi’, a brand new single that dropped worldwide on Wednesday (27 Aug).

The unlikely collaboration was first teased on Lin’s label JFJ Productions’ Instagram account, which featured a back-to-back shot of the duo alongside a list of radio stations airing the track.

This isn’t the first time the two have worked together.

Lin and Chan previously performed the 90s classic ‘Sincere Hero’ at the Beloong Music Festival in Wuhan, China on 19 April.

While Lin is no stranger to music, with more than a decade of chart-topping albums and sold-out world tours under his belt, Chan also has a long music career.

He has released over 20 albums since first singing the theme song for his 1980 film ‘The Young Master’ — all in addition to his storied action-movie legacy.

‘Skibidi’ recently added to Cambridge Dictionary

“Skibidi” is among 6,000 new words added to the Cambridge Dictionary in the past year.

Originally a nonsense term from the YouTube animated series Skibidi Toilet, the dictionary now defines it as a word that can mean “cool” or “bad”, or be used jokingly with no real meaning.

In the introduction to the song’s YouTube clip, Lin explained that “skibidi” does not carry a specific meaning.

Instead, he describes it as a playful, silly word that can stand in for feelings that are hard to put into words, reflecting a lighthearted approach to life.

Netizens excited, if a little confused

Netizens responded with excitement to the announcement, though some were puzzled by the song’s unusual name.

Those commenting in Mandarin seemed especially bemused by the choice.

One YouTube user joked that Lin and Chan were ‘aura farming’, referring to another modern slang term that describes the act of deliberately cultivating a charismatic or cool presence to gain attention or admiration.

