‘What the skibidi are you doing?’: Cambridge Dictionary adds over 6,000 new words, including viral slang

Cambridge Dictionary adds Internet slang like ‘skibidi’ & ‘tradwife’, believed to have ‘staying power in language’

Cambridge Dictionary made worldwide headlines with the addition of new words such as “skibidi” and “delulu”.

In the last 12 months, the dictionary has added 6,212 new English words, phrases, and meanings.

Those popularised by Internet slang from Gen Z and Gen Alpha have caught the most attention.

Nonsensical word ‘skibidi’ added to Cambridge Dictionary

Skibidi is a word coined by Alexey Gerasimov, creator of the ‘Skibidi Toilet’ comedy series on YouTube.

The series became extremely popular with young audiences and a part of numerous nonsensical Internet memes.

As such, the addition of the word skibidi to a major dictionary raised eyebrows, especially considering that the word has no actual meaning.

In fact, Cambridge Dictionary defines the slang as “a word that can have different meanings, such as ‘cool’ or ‘bad’, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke“.

The lack of meaning can also be seen in the example sentences given by the dictionary:

What the skibidi are you doing?

That wasn’t very skibidi rizz of you.

What was the most skibidi part?

‘Delulu’ & ‘tradwife’ among slang inclusions

Another piece of slang added to the dictionary is “delulu”, which is believing things that are not true, usually because you choose to.

In March 2025, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese said in Parliament, “They are delulu with no solulu.”

Podcasters had dared PM Albanese to include the word in his speech.

“Tradwife”, short for traditional wife, became a noun in the Cambridge Dictionary as well.

The term referred to social media trends about a married woman who embraces traditional gender roles, such as being a housewife doing cleaning, cooking, and raising children.

It usually refers more to an aesthetic than an actual lifestyle.

Popular actress Millie Bobby Brown has been cited as being a tradwife, living on a farm with her husband.

She clarified that her lifestyle isn’t as wholesome as the social media aesthetic might make it out to be.

Cambridge Dictionary is capturing changes in English language caused by Internet

For a less controversial inclusion, “inspo”, an informal short form of inspiration, has been added to the dictionary as well.

Colin McIntosh, a Lexical Programme Manager at Cambridge Dictionary, said the dictionary only adds words that they think have “staying power”.

“Internet culture is changing the English language, and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary.”

