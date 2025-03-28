‘Tapau’ & ‘kaya toast’ enter Oxford English Dictionary, join other Singlish terms like ‘shiok’ & ‘lah’

Oxford English Dictionary adds more familiar Singlish terms, including ‘kaya toast’ & ‘tapau’

Singaporeans and Malaysians alike have reason to celebrate as several beloved local terms, such as “alamak”, “kaya toast”, and “tapau”, have officially entered the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

The latest update highlights the growing influence of Malay and Singlish expressions in the English lexicon, joining previous additions like “shiok” and “lah”.

‘Mat rempit’ joins global English vocabulary

One of the most eye-catching additions is “mat rempit”, a term widely used in Malaysia to refer to illegal street racers, typically riding modified motorcycles.

While the phrase has been part of regional vernacular for some time, its inclusion in the OED marks its recognition in global English.

Singlish terms also recognised in Oxford English Dictionary

This update also brings Singaporean words into the global spotlight.

“Kaya toast”, a traditional breakfast favourite consisting of toasted bread with coconut jam, has officially entered the dictionary, along with “kaya” itself.

Other familiar food-related terms making the cut include “fish head curry”, “nasi lemak”, and “tapau” — the Singlish equivalent of “takeaway”, which the OED describes as both “transfixive and intransfixive”.

This likely refers to the word’s versatility in usage: “tapau” can function as both a verb (to take away food) and a noun (the takeaway food itself).

These additions reflect how local expressions have shaped English over time.

With previous OED updates already recognising “makan”, “rojak”, and “ang moh”, this latest batch further strengthens the global recognition of Singaporean and Malaysian vocabulary.

‘Alamak’ — is more to come?

The latest update is part of the OED’s ongoing effort to incorporate words from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

With “alamak” — a Malay exclamation of surprise — among the new additions, many are left wondering which Southeast Asian terms might be next.

As English continues to evolve, it’s clear that words from this region are gaining global recognition.

So, the next time you ask to tapau some nasi lemak or order extra kaya for your kaya toast, remember — you’re using words that have officially made their way into the English language.

Featured image adapted from pcess609 on Canva and bonchan on Canva, for illustration purposes only.