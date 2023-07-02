Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Passes Away Aged 30, Girlfriend Says He Suffered An Aneurysm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jo Lindner Passes Away Suddenly With Girlfriend Present, She Says

When one is young and seemingly in the pink of health, thoughts of leaving the world may be far away.

Sadly, death can come suddenly even for those who’re young and strong, as the case of Jo Lindner has shown.

The popular fitness influencer has reportedly passed away at the age of just 30 years old.

According to his girlfriend, he suffered an aneurysm.

Jo Lindner passes away due to aneurysm, said girlfriend

Lindner’s untimely death was revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday (1 July) by his girlfriend Nicha.

She said the German bodybuilder passed away on Friday (30 June) due to an aneurysm.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an aneurysm is an abnormal bulge or ballooning in the wall of a blood vessel.

When an aneurysm bursts, it causes bleeding inside the body. This will often lead to death.

Two days before his death, Lindner complained of pain in his neck, Nicha said.

However, they didn’t realise it could be fatal until it was too late.

Jo Lindner passes away in girlfriend’s arms

Nicha also said in her post that she was with Lindner when he passed.

He put a necklace that he’d made for her on her neck, and they lay down to cuddle with him in her arms, she added.

They were planning to meet a friend at the gym at 4pm.

However, tragedy prevented them from doing so.

They thought pain & bulge in his neck were ‘normal’

In a subsequent Instagram story, Nicha elaborated that Lindner had laid with her on the bed for about 20 minutes.

Then, he stood up to get ready as they were meeting their friend, and “that (was) how it happened”, she said.

As for the pain in his neck, they felt a bulge there on Wednesday (28 June) but thought it was “normal”.

In hindsight, Nicha said that Lindner’s condition might have been present from birth as his aunt also passed away from an aneurysm, she added.

Though Lindner was seemingly “too young” for this to happen to him, she supposed that “everything can happen anytime” to people.

Gone too soon

Nicha paid tribute to her boyfriend, saying he was sweet, kind, and hardworking.

More importantly, he believed in everybody, including her, she said.

Many fitness enthusiasts would probably agree, too, given that he had 8.8 million Instagram followers and 953,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he shared his fitness journey and gave out training tips.

Considering he had so much more to give, his sudden passing is saddening indeed.

MS News extends our condolences to Nicha and his other loved ones, as well as his fans worldwide who have lost a source of inspiration in their lives.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jo Lindner on Instagram and @pubity on Instagram.