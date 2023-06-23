Jocelyn Chia Allegedly Holding ‘Apology Tour’ In M’sia, Announcement Might Just Be A Prank

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jocelyn Chia Allegedly Announces ‘Apology Tour’ In Malaysia But It May Be A Prank

Controversial comedian Jocelyn Chia has once again made headlines with her alleged announcement of an upcoming comedy tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Titled the ‘Apology Tour’, the show will see the Singapore-born Chia team up with American comedian Chrissie Mayr.

The announcement has sparked a firestorm of criticism from Malaysian netizens and extensive reporting from Malaysian news outlets.

Since then, however, some have pointed out that the show may not be real and is simply an elaborate prank designed to create more controversy.

Jocelyn Chia announces tour in Malaysia weeks after MH370 jokes

The ‘Apology Tour’ was revealed to the public through Mayr’s Instagram on Tuesday (20 June).

Via the caption, Mayr thanked Malaysians for “all the attention” that they have given her and Chia.

She also expressed her excitement for the show and said that tickets are now available.

According to the event poster, the show is slated to take place on 26 Aug at a venue in Kuala Lumpur (KL) called Live House.

As a refresher, Chia has been a household name among Malaysians — albeit for the wrong reasons — since early June when she made jokes about the MH370 tragedy that did not sit well with many.

While telling a story about how Malaysia was still developing as compared to Singapore, a first-world country, she joked that the former’s “aeroplanes cannot fly”.

She then went on to say, “What? Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny, huh? Some jokes don’t land.”

While Mayr may not be as famous, she became mired in her own fair share of online controversy since inviting Chia as a guest on her podcast.

During the episode, the duo drew more ire as Mayr made light of the MH370 incident, suggesting that the death toll of over 200 was not significant.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mayr later posted a tweet directed at Malaysia, saying, “I’m sorry… that not one person in your dumb 3rd world country has a f***ing sense of humor.”

Malaysian netizens express outrage at tour announcement

Given that Chia’s antics are still fresh in the minds of many, Malaysian netizens were quick to blast her and Mayr for holding the comedy tour in KL.

One user called the duo “circus apes” who were putting on a show and remarked sarcastically that they are looking forward to it.

Another user called for the show to be banned and to bar them from entering Malaysia.

On top of that, one commenter said that they do not need their “cheap” apology, emphasising that they are proud to be Malaysian.

Meanwhile, another commenter tried to give the comedians a taste of their own medicine by joking about the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Things may not be what they seem with Jocelyn Chia’s Malaysia tour

Amidst all the furore, some have pointed out signs that suggest the tour may not actually be happening after all.

A quick search online reveals that the venue Live House, where the show is supposedly taking place, is listed as “permanently closed” on Google, with the latest reviews dating back five years.

Furthermore, Mayr’s announcement post does not provide specific details on where to purchase tickets.

Plus, the link in her Instagram profile does not lead to any ticketing site for the Malaysian event.

Adding to the intrigue, Mayr and Chia have already begun mocking Malaysian news reports about the tour, in particular one by Hype.

Retweeting Mayr’s post about the article, Chia said, “Why are they so upset? I thought they wanted an apology, and now they can get an IN PERSON apology!”

As for Mayr, she shared the article as well and used it as an opportunity to promote the show.

At present, the jury is out on whether the event is happening or simply an elaborate prank.

Either way, we will be keeping you updated.

