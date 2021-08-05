MustShareMail: Let Joseph Schooling Train For Competitions Daily During NS

An Open Letter to Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF)

This is the chance for you to score a HUGE PR WIN.

Offer Joseph Schooling the chance to serve National Service (NS), while you REVIVE your dying/dead Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association (SAFSA) programme.

Use Jo as your poster boy.

6am: Reveille + breakfast

7:30am: First training session at camp pool

9:30am – 3:30pm: Office work

3:30pm: Nap

5pm: Second session (Pool or gym)

7:30pm: Dinner

9pm: Admin time

10pm: Lights out

He will win the SEA Games, Asian Games, and maybe even the Commonwealth Games next year AS A FULL-TIME NATIONAL SERVICEMAN (NSF)!

You can claim that a Singapore Armed Forces soldier brought glory to Singapore while serving NS.

If Jo needs a training partner, post (national swimmer) Quah Zheng Wen to the same programme as him and the two world-class swimmers can push each other in training every day.

HUGE win for everyone involved.

I understand that this is not the usual NS routine but we have a once-in-a-generation talent and so some flexibility can be exercised.

LET’S NOT SCREW THIS UP!

Soh Rui Yong

Featured image by MS News.