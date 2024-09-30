Retired Olympian Joseph Schooling joins investment team at venture capital firm

Joseph Schooling joins Vertex Ventures investment team after retiring from swimming

After retiring from competitive swimming in April this year, many were curious about what lay ahead for Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

On Monday (30 Sept), those questions were answered.

A LinkedIn post by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia (SEA) & India announced that Schooling has joined its investment team as an associate.

In this new role, he will work alongside the firm’s seasoned investment professionals, gaining insights and experience in evaluating and investing in high-growth start-ups.

‘We must be willing to pivot’

Vertex Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, is a Singapore-based venture capital (VC) investment holding company that provides anchor funding and operational support to a global network of venture capital partnerships.

Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India is one of its six global partnerships and focuses on investing in high-growth start-ups seeking their first round of institutional venture capital funding.

“Joseph brings with him a unique perspective to our firm,” the LinkedIn post noted. “His transition from the world of competitive sports to venture capital and business reflects his passion for exploring new challenges and opportunities.”

Schooling stated: “Vertex Ventures is known to be one of the top VC names in the region. As our ecosystem evolves, we must be willing to pivot.”

He added that the chance to draw directly from the expertise of the company’s senior leaders offers significant opportunities as he embarks on his journey into the venture capital sector.

According to Schooling’s LinkedIn page, he studied Economics at The University of Texas at Austin from 2014 to 2018.

