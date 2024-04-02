Joseph Schooling announces retirement from competitive swimming in Instagram post

Joseph Schooling, olympic medalist, retires from competitive swimming

Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling has retired from competitive swimming.

Announcing the news early today (2 April) on his Instagram page, Schooling said this marks the beginning of a new chapter.

“The victories were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and together, they have forged a resilience in me that I will carry forward into my next chapter,” he said.

The 28-year-old added that he is “filled with gratitude for every experience that swimming has brought into my life”.

While I am stepping away from competing, swimming will forever be a part of who I am. It has given me a platform to inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter the odds.

Joseph Schooling’s meteoric rise

Schooling’s major breakthrough came when he won a silver medal in the 100m butterfly race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the first Singaporean to do so.

He went on to nab nine golds in the 2015 SEA Games, as well as a bronze medal at the 2015 FINA World Championships — Singapore’s first medal there.

Then followed his historic gold medal victory in the 100m butterfly at the 2016 Olympics games, Singapore’s first ever Olympic gold medal. He beat Michael Phelps and Chad le Clos, and also set a new Olympic record.

His return from the games that year was marked with great fanfare, including a victory parade that saw crowds line the street.

Schooling went on to win medals at other meets, including two golds at the 2018 Asian Games.

However, 2019 was the start of a series of challenges. He failed to qualify for the semi-finals of both the 50m and 100m butterfly events at the swimming world championships that year.

In 2020, he was not able to defend his Olympics title, failing to qualify for the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. A year later, his father, Colin Schooling, died from cancer.

In 2022, he enlisted in National Service. That year, he confessed to consuming cannabis overseas.

A year later, he withdrew from the 2023 SEA Games and was excluded from the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In his post, Schooling said he is looking forward to new adventures.

Noting that he owes “a tremendous amount of gratitude to my family, coaches, teammates, and my supporters”, he said their encouragement and faith have been a constant source of motivation.

“I am eager to explore new passions, face different challenges, and see where this next phase of life takes me. Thank you to my supporters for standing by me every step of the way. I hope you will join me as I embark on this new adventure.”

Featured image adapted from Joseph Schooling on Instagram.