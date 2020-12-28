Jurong Bird Park Selling Tickets For $2.50 To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

With another long weekend over the New Year coming up, Singaporeans may be finding ways to spend a day out with the family.

You may want to consider Jurong Bird Park as they are selling tickets at $2.50 from 1-31 Jan 2021. They are doing so to celebrate their golden jubilee.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The usual price for an adult ticket is $25.60 if bought online.

Celebrating 50 years

In a media release, Jurong Bird Park said they are pricing their tickets at $2.50 for all local residents as a throwback to their original 1971 admission price.

Taking into account the inflation that has happened over the past 50 years, that’s a pretty good deal.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Pre-booking is compulsory for the park to proactively manage crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gated shows and aviaries are subject to additional charges of $2.50 each, should you want to catch more colourful birds in flight.

Catch pioneer birds at Jurong Bird Park

One of the highlights of Jurong Bird Park’s celebrations include the High Flyers Show which will feature their oldest cockatoo, Big John.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The sulphur crested cockatoo was already a full-grown adult when he joined in 1971, making him over 50 years old.

The show will take place at the Pools Amphitheatre daily at 11am and 3pm.

Another you bird you can catch during the show includes Sunny the hornbill.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Entry to the High Flyers Show and King of the Skies Show – at Hawk Arena – are subject to additional $2.50 charges which can be paid via credit and EZ-link cards.

Other gated areas include:

Indoor Penguin Coast

Lory Loft

African Treetops

Waterfall Aviary

Parrot Paradise

Foster a flamingo

Those who have visited Jurong Bird Park before will be familiar with their Caribbean flamingos at the Flamingo Pool.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Parents who want to teach the little ones about wildlife conservation can take part in the Foster a Flamingo programme.

A $50 contribution will help in Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s animal care and conservation efforts.

If you are interested in learning more about Jurong Bird Park’s aviaries and exhibits, you can do so via their website.

Sale of $2.50 for Singapore residents will be start from 1 Jan 2021 and will be sold online here.

Celebrating a milestone

Even during the economic slowdown that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused, we are thankful that Jurong Bird Park is still celebrating their milestones with visitors.

If you wanna catch Big John the cockatoo or Sunny the hornbill in action, do pack your bags for a day out and pay Jurong Bird Park a visit.

Featured image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.