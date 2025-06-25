Truck changing lanes in Jurong hits car, sends it spinning into another car

Truck accidentally spins car around into another vehicle in Jurong, 2 injured

A routine morning drive turned chaotic in Jurong on Monday (24 June) when a truck collided with a car, sending it spinning uncontrollably into another vehicle.

The crash occurred at around 8.50am along Jurong Town Hall Road and was captured on a dashcam footage shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Truck sends car spinning into another car

In the clip, a large truck was seen cruising in the middle lane while a camcar travelled alongside it in the rightmost lane.

After crossing an intersection, the truck switched lanes to its left.

While doing so, it ended up hitting a silver Honda Fit and performing an unintentional PIT manoeuvre.

This sent the Honda spinning around the front of the truck and onto the rightmost lane, where it crashed head-on with the camcar.

Consequently, the impact knocked the camcar to the side, causing it to crash against the construction barriers at the road divider.

The vehicle came to a stop soon after and appeared to start smoking.

The police told MS News that two female car drivers aged 41 and 53 were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 39-year-old male truck driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Additionally, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that they assessed another person for minor injuries, who declined conveyance to the hospital.

Netizens split on who to blame

The person who submitted the dashcam footage blamed the truck driver for failing to check their blind spot when changing lanes.

Some netizens also agreed that the truck was at fault for changing lanes.

Several commenters, however, instead accused the silver Honda Fit of trying to squeeze in front of the truck in its blind spot.

But the circumstances of the crash could be properly discerned from the available dashcam footage.

Many netizens, however, agreed that the camcar had extremely bad luck with such a sudden and unavoidable accident.

