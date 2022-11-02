Jurong HDB Unit Overgrown With Plants, Authorities Remove Greenery In 6-Hour Operation

Jurong West HDB Unit Overgrown With Plants For Nearly 20 Years

Keeping plants as a hobby has risen in popularity in recent years, but there have also been green thumbs who’ve been at it for decades.

One of them lives in an HDB unit in Jurong, where his plants have grown to the point where they’re visible from miles away. Recently, authorities have stepped in to curb his overgrown garden.

Protruding out of his ninth-floor unit, the plants had grown uncontrollably, with the branches either jutting out or hanging down to the unit below.

Over the span of six hours, officials hoisted themselves down from the block’s rooftop to trim the plants.

Authorities hang outside Jurong HDB unit to prune overgrown plants

According to Shin Min Daily News, 72-year-old Mr Jiang (name transliterated from Chinese) has been living in his unit at Block 426 Jurong West for 30 years.

He began planting plants and flowers, which started to get out of hand about 20 years ago.

The potted plants on his balcony apparently started growing uncontrollably, with the branches spreading out of the confines of his home.

Although the plants had grown haphazardly, they didn’t impede on his neighbour’s property. However, the sight must have perturbed some of them as the issue was raised to the Jurong-Clementi Town Council.

After countless reminders to take care of his overgrowing “forest”, the authorities decided to finally step in on 1 Nov.

From the HDB block roof, authorities hoisted steel cables and descended to Mr Jiang’s balcony.

With the area below them cordoned off to the public, two men started trimming the plants. This allegedly went on from 11am to 5pm in the evening.

In the operation’s wake were yellow-stained walls and a trash bin full of branches and leaves.

Resident even installed automatic watering system for plants

Shin Min Daily News reports that Mr Jiang had grand plans for his “luxuriant grove” when he started his hobby 20 years ago.

After realising that the windows on his balcony were too high and affected the plants’ growth, Mr Jiang reportedly replaced them with iron grilles.

The retiree also made a DIY automatic watering system, where water drips down a tube to feed the plants, to avoid breeding mosquitos.

Unfortunately, his efforts were for nought and his dream could not become a reality.

According to Shin Min Daily News, this was not the first time the authorities had stepped in.

Before the latest incident, they swung by “two to three years” ago to prune the plants.

To avoid any conflict, Mr Jiang allowed this to happen, but remained adamant, preventing the authorities from entering his house.

Authorities stepped in based on public health & safety

Shin Min Daily News says that the Jurong-Clementi Town Council have known of the incident for ages.

Despite reminders and advice from the committee, they claimed that Mr Jiang refused to remedy the situation.

In concern for public health and safety, the authorities thus decided to intervene.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.