Woman Misplaces Purse At Jurong Point Food Court, Uncle Allegedly Puts It In His Bag

Woman’s Lost Purse Allegedly Taken By Uncle At Jurong Point Malaysia Boleh

On 9 Mar, a woman who ordered food at Malaysia Boleh! in Jurong Point misplaced her purse.

She could not find her purse despite returning to the outlet to look for it.

Later, after reviewing CCTV footage, she found out a man had allegedly taken it.

The woman told MS News she has made a police report and is awaiting their reply.

Uncle allegedly takes purse belonging to woman

According to a video shared by the OP, Ms Sun, the incident occurred around 11.20am.

She’d lost her purse and returned to the outlet after five minutes to look for it.

A man dressed in white and carrying a sling bag can be seen eating while a green purse rests on the table.

A few seconds into the footage, the man starts looking around frantically.

He hurriedly takes one last bite of his food, which isn’t finished, and places the green purse into his bag.

The whole time, he’s looking around as if wary of something.

Then, he picks up his plate and makes to leave, leaving nothing — including the purse — behind.

Police report lodged

Ms Sun pointed out that the green purse in the video belonged to her.

In the video, she can be heard telling one of the food court’s staff to help record the CCTV footage in Mandarin.

She then says she’ll be talking to the police.

At the time of the footage, Ms Sun was looking for her purse at the outlet.

The staff then comments that the uncle appears to know that she is looking for the purse, conveniently located on his table.

“He’s not going to eat anymore!” the man says as the uncle hurriedly packs the purse into his bag. “We have to film this.”

