‘Part of how we plan ahead’: Chan Chun Sing & Tan See Leng call Jurong Rock Caverns key amid energy crisis

Singapore can explore options for fuel reserves through facilities like JRC, say Tan See Leng and Chan Chun Sing

Facilities like the Jurong Rock Caverns (JRC) are part of how Singapore plans ahead for future uncertainties, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing.

The remarks came after a visit to the site with Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who said the project has given Singapore the experience to further explore underground infrastructure.

Mr Tan said the caverns reflect long-term planning, giving Singapore the option to increase the storage of fuel reserves.

‘Engineering feat’ 150m underground

In a Facebook video, Mr Tan recounted his visit to the caverns on 13 April, calling it a major “engineering feat” by Jurong Town Corporation (JTC), Singapore’s principal developer and manager of industrial estates.

Located about 150 metres beneath Jurong Island, the JRC sits deep below the seabed. The facility comprises five caverns with a total storage capacity of 1.47 million cubic metres.

“You could fit a 9-storey building here,” Mr Tan added.

The caverns currently store crude oil and other compatible products, acting as extra storage for Singapore’s refineries.

“These products have to be kept separate as we need to ensure they are not contaminated for end users,” the Minister explained.

Caverns part of Singapore’s future

In a separate Facebook post, Mr Chan highlighted that global energy supply chains can be disrupted at any time, especially amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

He said infrastructure like the JRC allows Singapore to build up reserves, diversify energy sources, and strengthen resilience.

“Facilities like the JRC are part of how we plan ahead of Singapore’s future,” Mr Chan added.

Mr Tan added that the Government has activated measures to secure supplies, strengthen economic resilience, and support those affected by rising costs.

“We will continue to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners and safeguard Singapore’s energy resilience.”

Plans to increase fuel reserves

While Singapore has fuel reserves, the Government does have plans to increase them, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanugam in Parliament on 7 April.

“It will be costly, but we think it’s necessary,” Mr Shanmugam said.

According to the Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore’s energy supply is “closely tied” to global fuel markets, with the country getting supplies from Malaysia, Indonesia, and other global sources.

The authorities shared that Singapore’s power plants are capable of switching between using natural gas and diesel, should there be a need to do so.

However, officials warned that prolonged global disruptions could still impact domestic energy supply.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that our domestic energy and electricity supply could be disrupted.”

Also Read: Jurong Rock Caverns Is A 40-Storey Underground Chamber That Mirrors The Upside Down In ‘Stranger Things’

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Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.