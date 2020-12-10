Jurong Rock Caverns Is A Massive Underground Storage Space, Opened In 2014

Singapore is no stranger to architectural feats like the world’s largest indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi, and the world’s largest fountain at Suntec City.

But did you know, we are equally impressive when it comes to building things underground too? Enter the Jurong Rock Caverns underground storage space.

Boasting an astounding depth of 40 storeys, we can’t help but be reminded of the gate to the Upside Down world in the 2nd season of Netflix’s Stranger Things’.

However, unlike the creepy parallel universe, this site in western Singapore serves a functional purpose.

On Wednesday (9 Dec), Urban Redevelopment Authority shared gorgeous images of the stunning depths of Jurong Rock Caverns—which stretches 40 storeys below Jurong Island.

Let’s take a photo tour of Southeast Asia’s first commercial underground oil storage facility.

Water curtains at Jurong Rock Caverns

At first glance, the musky interiors of Jurong Rock Caverns make it look like it belongs in a sci-fi film.

The petrochemical hub has a giant yellow-green blob that mimics a portal to an alternate dimension. The peculiar sight is actually a “water curtain ” or water-filled tunnels which keep the caverns sealed through hydrostatic pressure, reports Wired.

Unlike our local buildings, there is no elevator to get you to the bottom. Instead, you’ll have to move down a long spiral staircase at about 150m below ground.

Massive shadowy tunnels

Once you make it to the lower floors, you’ll find an ambitious underground chamber that seeks to maximise the space on our little red dot.

Surprisingly, this massive network of shadowy tunnels can store around 600 Olympic-sized swimming pools of liquid hydrocarbons such as crude oil and condensate.

But don’t expect to find nightmarish creatures while traversing the darkness.

Moving our much-needed storage facilities underground has helped free up around 60ha of land above ground—equivalent to the size of 84 football fields.

This means more spaces for parks, housing, and fun outdoor activities.

Singapore from an underground perspective

None of us are strangers to Singapore’s landmarks and skylines located aboveground. Yet, these stunning pictures give us an underground perspective of manmade wonders found down below.

Locals who get an opportunity to visit should appreciate this rare yet spooky scenery. Here’s to hoping you can conquer your fear of this Upside Down lookalike.

Who knows, maybe if you venture into the deepest depths, you’ll finally find a gateway to a faraway realm.

