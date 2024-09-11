Taxi abruptly swerves & drops passengers off in Kallang, one chases it down on foot

Trans-cab taxi drops off passengers in Kallang after abrupt swerve, gets chased by one on foot

A strange scene unfolded in the early hours of 6 Sept when a Trans-cab taxi abruptly dropped off its passengers on Kallang Road.

Dashcam footage, uploaded to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE and Singapore Road Accident Facebook groups, captured the incident as it happened at around 2.02am.

Taxi swerves abruptly, narrowly avoids collision

The video shows the Trans-cab taxi driving in the third lane from the left on a nearly empty road.

Without warning, the driver signalled a left turn before swerving abruptly, nearly colliding with the camcar behind it. The quick reaction of the camcar driver avoided a crash.

After coming to a stop in the second lane, three passengers hurriedly exited the taxi. Two ran off the road, while the third lingered behind.

It’s unclear if the passengers had requested to be dropped off or if the driver forced them out.

Passenger chases after taxi as it drives away

As the Trans-cab taxi sped off with its right rear door still open, one of the passengers, dressed in yellow, suddenly began chasing after it on foot.

The door eventually slammed shut on its own, but the passenger continued running after the vehicle.

The passenger managed to catch up and open the left rear door. However, the taxi swerved sharply to the right, preventing him from entering.

Meanwhile, two other figures, presumably the other passengers, could be seen running along the footpath towards the taxi.

The pursuit, which occurred for some distance along Kallang Road, finally ended when the passenger in yellow gave up, as the taxi turned left onto Crawford Street.

Baffled netizens speculate on the bizarre scene

The strange series of events left many netizens scratching their heads.

Many commenters left multiple question marks to indicate confusion, and one admitted they couldn’t make sense of the footage.

One speculated, though without evidence, that the passengers might have tried to rob the taxi driver, adding that the situation seemed “suspicious”.

Others also suggested that the passenger may have left something in the vehicle.

A commenter on TikTok commented that something about the situation didn’t feel right and hoped that both the driver and passengers were safe.

MS News has reached out to Trans-cab for a statement on the incident.

