Yunomori Onsen & Spa Has 1-For-1 Onsen Passes So You & Bae Can Relax After Work

Travel-starved locals tired of the WFH grind may occasionally ‘revisit’ photos of their past trips to Japan, especially in light of the ongoing cherry blossom season.

While travel restrictions are still in place for most countries, this new deal lets us soak in relaxing onsens without having us leave the country.

Yunomori Onsen & Spa at Kallang Wave Mall is offering 1-for-1 onsen passes so you can relax with bae after work. On top of this, they also have a new Sakura Bath until 18 Apr to celebrate the annual sakura season.

A visit to the sakura display in Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) followed by a relaxing dip in the onsen sound like the perfect date that allows you and your significant other to pretend like you’re in Japan.

Kallang Wave spa has Sakura Bath

All of us need to find ways to alleviate our work stress every now then.

Yunomori Onsen & Spa has six types of baths for that, including:

Bubble Bath

Cold Bath

Hot Bath

Jet Bath

Silk Bath

Soda Bath.

As you take a therapeutic dip, you can also get rid of the nagging aches and pains from sitting at your desk all day.

Even though you might have visited the spa before, you might want to make a return trip soon to check out their new Sakura Bath.

As its name suggests, it’s infused with sakura minerals that give the water a pastel pink hue.

The Sakura Bath will temporarily replace their Soda Bath until 18 Apr, so you have about a month’s time to check it out.

1-for-1 onsen entry pass

Yunomori Onsen & Spa is also running a special deal for its onsen pass holders.

From Monday to Thursday between 7 and 11pm, members can enjoy a 1-for-1 entry deal.

An all-day onsen pass is priced from $38 ($40.66 with GST) for adults and $28 ($29.94 with GST) for children and seniors. In other words, most couples can book their onsen sessions at just $19/pax.

Additionally, their 90-minute Aroma Oil Massage for 2 package is now at $228 (U.P. $276), while their 60-minute Traditional Thai Massage for 2 now costs $148 (U.P. $176). Both deals are only valid until 31 Mar.

Reservations are not required but are highly recommended. The spa has a maximum capacity of 55 males and 40 females. Walk-in customers will be placed on the waiting list if the maximum quota is reached.

A short walk from Stadium MRT

Yunomori Onsen & Spa is located in Kallang Wave Mall and is a short walk away from Stadium MRT station.

Address: 1 Stadium Place, #02-17/18 Kallang Wave Mall, Singapore 397628

Opening hours: 10am to 11pm daily

Telephone: 6386 4126 / 6385 7985

Relax on weeknights with bae

Yunomori Onsen & Spa’s onsen passes let you have a much-needed break after working, but at an affordable price.

With their Sakura Bath, couples can even satiate their wanderlust and feel like they’re in Japan.

If you’re interested in the deal, head to their website or Facebook page for more information.

