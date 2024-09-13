Is S$7 for a kaya toast set ridiculous? 88% of S’poreans polled find S$5 reasonable

Most Singaporeans think Kaya Toast set should not be more than $5

As the cost of living continues to rise in Singapore, food prices have not been exempted from the trend — this includes the price of the beloved kaya toast set.

The Singaporean breakfast staple now costs S$7.40 at Toast Box, one of Singapore’s classic local chains.

Consisting of two pieces of toast filled with kaya jam, two half-boiled eggs, and one beverage, the traditional kaya toast set has been a go-to due to its once-affordable value.

A photo posted on TripAdvisor shows that the same set used to cost S$5.70 in 2020.

While eateries have cited the rising cost of production as a reason for the price increase, many customers are not convinced by the reasoning.

88% of poll respondents think Kaya Toast set should be S$5 or less

In a poll on Answers.sg asking Singaporeans what they think is a reasonable price for a kaya toast set, 88% of 7,425 respondents indicated it should not be above S$5.

Around 60% thought S$3 to S$4 was reasonable, while 28% voted for a slightly higher range of S$4 to $5.

Of the remaining, 8% can accept a price of S$5 to S$6.

Very few respondents find pricing above S$6 acceptable, where only around 4% of respondents were agreeable with such a price.

Customers do not find increase in price justifiable

For 25-year-old Branson, these price hikes are not justifiable.

In an effort to support local chains, Branson used to patronise Toast Box, Yakun, and Old Chang Kee over large multinational chains such as McDonald’s and Starbucks.

However, the recent price increases have made it difficult for him to continue to do so.

Speaking to MS News, Branson shared the prices he expects to see at two different types of eateries.

“A kaya toast set with coffee in a café located in a shopping mall should ideally be priced between S$4 and S$5 at most, while in hawker centers and food courts, it should be under S$3,” he said.

For Branson, the bottom line is that a kaya toast set should not cost more than McDonald’s cheapest set meal, which is priced between S$5 and S$5.50.

While he notes that the price increase is part of a wider trend, he suspected that the price hikes outpace actual increases in costs.

As such, these businesses may be increasing prices to maximise profit beyond what is necessary for their survival.

He also remarked on Toast Box’s seating, which he thought was “even less conducive” than hawker centre seating and has not been improved despite the rise in price.

“Customers frequently find themselves squeezing into small tables for two, sitting on uncomfortable round stools, and balancing their meals on tiny tables,” he lamented.

Paying for convenience

Another customer who eats kaya toast around once every week echoed his point.

22-year-old Sarah usually buys her kaya toast set with a small soymilk kopi o kosong (black coffee) at Yakun.

The order used to cost around S$6, but now costs S$7.80.

She pointed out that with S$7.80, she can get two solid meals elsewhere.

However, different from the majority of the respondents, she had readily accepted the original price of S$6 to S$7.

“I mean, business got to run right? But close to S$8 for a kaya toast set and close to S$4 for kopi [coffee] or teh [tea] is too much,” the university student said.

At present, she continues to patronise the local chains in exchange for convenience, as outlets are densely located across the country.

“However, if their price continues to increase further, I will certainly seek alternative options,” she added.

Chained outlets hit harder by cost increase

However, while customers find it hard to accept that these steep hikes are necessary for business to run, some eateries argue that they are crucial for survival.

The owner of a small eatery near Chinatown, who declined to be named, confirmed that running a business is getting more expensive.

“Rent, utilities cost such as water and electricity, and [the] cost of coffee beans have all been rising. Take away the GST [Goods & Services Tax] and we are not actually charging that much more,” the shop owner said.

Her store charges S$6.20 for a kaya toast set at present.

When asked for her opinion on Toast Box’s kaya toast set being priced at S$7.40, she noted the expensive rental costs in shopping malls.

Furthermore, for chain outlets such as Toast Box, a rise in costs hit them harder because of their larger scale of operation.

Meanwhile, a standalone eatery like hers is better able to maintain the price of their food and absorb a rise in costs.

“Toast Box is just bearing the brunt of customers’ dissatisfaction because they were the first to carry out the price hike,” she said.

Some eateries manage to keep price below S$5

Some traditional stores, however, have managed to keep the price of their kaya toast set within expectations.

Heap Seng Leong, a breakfast shop located along North Bridge Road, sells the set for S$4.

For now, the business has been able to bear the rising costs without adjusting its price.

Nonetheless, even if they do decide to raise the price, they will only raise it by S$0.10 to S$4.10.

“We are worried if we increase the price, customers might stop coming.”

