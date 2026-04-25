Kee Wah Bakery shuts down only S’pore store in Ion Orchard, will return for pop-ups

Kee Wah Bakery shuts down in S’pore after more than 4 years

Kee Wah Bakery, a household name in Hong Kong, has shut down its only physical store in Singapore, located in the basement of Ion Orchard.

Its last day of operations was on Friday (24 April), according to a Facebook post on the same day by Kee Wah Singapore.

Kee Wah Bakery thanks those who shared its products

In its post, Kee Wah professed “joy” at serving Singapore and thanked those who shared its products, saying:

Your delight is the whole reason we do what we do.

It also expressed appreciation for staff and partners, adding:

We couldn’t have done any of it without you.

Kee Wah Bakery will return for seasonal pop-ups

Though Kee Wah may be closing down its physical store in Singapore, it hoped that this is not goodbye forever.

The brand promised to return for “seasonal pop-ups” at Takashimaya.

The department store is known for its Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year fairs held in Takashimaya Square, located in basement 2 of Ngee Ann City, of which Kee Wah has been a long-standing participant.

Kee Wah’s 1st S’pore store opened in 2021

Kee Wah, a Hong Kong-based brand with more than 60 outlets across the city, opened its Ion Orchard store in November 2021.

The outlet in basement four of the mall was the company’s first store in Singapore.

Sometime later, it opened a second store in Jewel Changi Airport.

However, that store has already shuttered, with Google Maps listing it as “Permanently Closed”.

Kee Wah was founded in 1938

Kee Wah, a family business, was founded in 1938 as a neighbourhood grocery store in Hong Kong’s Yau Ma Tei area.

It’s known for its signature products such as almond biscuits, egg rolls, mooncakes and wife cakes, which are well-suited as gifts for special occasions.

Now that it has closed down, Singaporeans who want to buy these products would have to wait for its festive pop-ups or travel to its stores in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau or California.

Also read: Tarte by Cheryl Koh to close after 11 years, thanks customers for ‘love & support’

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Kee Wah Singapore on Facebook.