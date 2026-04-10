Keisuke Honda set to star for FC Jurong in 26/27 SPL season, announcement leaves fans excited

Ex-Japan international star Keisuke Honda to don FC Jurong jersey in 26/27 SPL season

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda is set to play in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) after signing with FC Jurong for the 2026/27 season.

The high-profile move was announced by the club, which will be rebranded from Albirex Niigata Singapore to FC Jurong ahead of the new campaign.

Signing aims to boost club and local football scene

According to the club, Honda’s arrival is part of a broader vision that goes “beyond the signing of a single player”.

FC Jurong is looking to eventually compete on the Asian stage, and the club believes that Honda’s global experience and ambitious mindset will bring “new value” and inspiration to the team.

In addition to his contributions on the pitch, the club also expects the veteran midfielder to play a role in shaping its long-term development, with his “wealth of experience on the global stage”.

Honda eyes league title despite ‘tough challenge’

Honda, who turns 40 in June, said he is “delighted” to join FC Jurong as he continues to pursue personal milestones.

Among them is a bid to set a Guinness World Record for scoring in the most countries’ top leagues.

However, he emphasised that his main objective in Singapore is to win the league title.

There are a couple of very strong rivals, so it will be a tough challenge, but I am determined to achieve it.

Club chairman calls Honda a ‘cornerstone’ for future

FC Jurong chairman Daisuke Korenaga described Honda as a key figure in the club’s new chapter.

“Goals and assists across three consecutive FIFA World Cups. Experience at some of the biggest clubs in the world. Keisuke Honda — one of the most decorated footballers of Japan — is coming to FC Jurong,” Korenaga said.

He also said the move was part of a move to “build an unshakable foundation” for the club.

Korenaga added that Honda’s experience, vision, and passion will serve as a “cornerstone” as the club builds for long-term success.

Together with Keisuke Honda, we are determined to build a legacy that will carry this club forward for the next 100 years.

Veteran with global career across multiple leagues

Honda has enjoyed a storied career spanning clubs in Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, and more.

Honda played for Italian powerhouse AC Milan at the peak of his powers. On the international front, he earned 98 caps for the Japan national team, scoring 37 goals.

Across all competitions, the veteran has made over 500 career appearances, scoring more than 100 goals.

He had previously pivoted to a player-manager career, where he oversaw the Cambodian national football team from 2018 to 2023.

Netizens react, mostly excited

On 10 April, Albirex Niigata FC Singapore announced the move on Facebook, and netizens expressed their excitement upon hearing the news.

One Facebook user claimed that Honda’s experience and professionalism would be extremely beneficial in the development of younger players.

However, one netizen was not as convinced.

He claimed that due to Honda’s age, the likelihood of injuries was high, and that he would serve more as an “icon”.

Honda is scheduled to join FC Jurong in August.

A press conference is expected to be held in Singapore and online, with further details to be announced at a later date.

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Featured image adapted from @keisukehonda on Instagram and Albirex Niigata FC on Facebook