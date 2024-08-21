24-hour Indian Muslim restaurant in Kembangan suspended till 2 Sept over infestation

Al Jasra Restaurant in Kembangan suspended from 20 Aug to 2 Sept

Al Jasra Restaurant, a 24-hour Indian Muslim eatery in Kembangan, has been slapped with a two-week suspension following a series of food safety lapses.

In a press release posted on Tuesday (20 Aug), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) stated that Al Jasra had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period.

The restaurant at 459 Changi Road had failed to keep its licensed premises “free of infestation” on two occasions. Each offence came with six demerit points.

SFA did not share the nature of the infestations.

As a result of the offences, Al Jasra will be suspended from Monday (20 Aug) to 2 Sept.

The restaurant was also issued a S$800 fine.

Located near Kembangan MRT, Al Jasra operates round the clock and is known for its S$7.90 prata buffet.

Besides roti prata, the restaurant also serves a wide variety of food, ranging from Western fare to tze char dishes.

SFA said all of Al Jasra’s food handlers would be required to re-attend and pass level one of the WSQ Food Safety Course before they can resume work.

Stating that it takes a serious view of these offences, SFA added that food business operators should “observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times”.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.