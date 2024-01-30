Kenangan Coffee Opening Tampines Mall Outlet In Mid-March, 3rd Store In The East

Kenangan Coffee Opening Tampines Mall Outlet In Mid-March 2024

Easties rejoice: Kenangan Coffee will be opening a new outlet in Tampines Mall soon.

Slated to welcome customers sometime in the middle of March this year, the store will be located on the first floor of the mall.

It will take over the Watches of Switzerland store.

Kenangan Coffee opening new outlet at Tampines Mall

On 30 Jan, Facebook page I Love Tampines shared the news about the upcoming outlet at Tampines Mall.

The image submitted by a follower featured a poster informing visitors about the coming launch.

I Love Tampines stated that the outlet will be located at #01-48, next to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

Indonesian coffee chain launched in Singapore last year

Kenangan Coffee is a well-known Indonesian coffee chain that made its way to Singapore last year. In Indonesia, the chain is better known as ‘Kopi Kenangan’.

Notably, the chain uses high-quality Arabica beans in its beverages that are sourced from Java, Sumatra and other parts of Indonesia.

Amongst its well-loved menu items is the fan-favourite signature Kenangan latte, concocted using a premium palm sugar derived from the sap of the Arenga Pinnata Palm in Java.

With the launch of the new Tampines outlet, the East will soon be home to three branches. At present, the other two Kenangan Coffee outlets in the East are located at Jewel Changi Airport and Terminal 2. The brand also has outlets at Raffles City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre and VivoCity.

If you happen to be in the East in March and in need of coffee, here’s how you can find the store:

Kenangan Coffee Tampines Mall

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #01-48, Singapore 529510

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

MS News has reached out to Kenangan Coffee for comments.

Also read: Tampines Mall Has New Food Court Selling Thai Cuisine & Spanish Tapas, Pending Halal Certification

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from I Love Tampines on Facebook and CapitaLand.