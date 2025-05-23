KFC S’pore to give away 500 free burgers on 28 May for International Burger Day

Free KFC burgers on 28 May for International Burger Day

Burger fans, mark your calendars — KFC Singapore is celebrating International Burger Day in bold fashion by giving away 500 free burgers next Wednesday (28 May) at its Plaza Singapura outlet between 12pm and 4pm.

To get your hands on one, simply flash the KFC app at the counter and participate in the sure-win claw machine challenge.

Winners will receive a redemption card for either the Breakfast Loaded Burger or the Ultimate Smokey Burger, with 250 of each burger up for grabs.

From KFC claw machine to chicken glory

Each capsule caught from the claw machine contains a redemption card that can be used from 29 May to 11 June, at any KFC outlet islandwide except those at Sentosa, Zoo, and Singapore Polytechnic.

Each card can be used to redeem one ala carte Breakfast Loaded Burger or the all-new Ultimate Smokey Burger.

250 burgers of each flavour are available, both created to deliver full-on flavour and all-day satisfaction.

Introducing the Breakfast Loaded Burger & Ultimate Smokey Burger

The Breakfast Loaded Burger is made to start your day right — think fluffy brioche buns filled with creamy scrambled eggs, a crispy hash brown, applewood smoked ham, and rich cheese sauce.

The Ultimate Smokey Burger, meanwhile, turns up the heat. It brings a crispy Zinger fillet, extra-smokey sauce, cheese, lettuce, and chicken bacon, all stacked between premium brioche buns.

Whether you’re an early riser or a Zinger loyalist, KFC’s latest promotion brings something fresh to the table — and they’re available free for one day only.

A burger bash not to miss

With past KFC burger releases generating plenty of buzz, this free burger bonanza is expected to draw a crowd. So head down early, flash your app, and let your luck (and claw skills) do the rest.

To participate, download the KFC app and head to Plaza Singapura this 28 May, and join the celebration that’s sure to be finger-lickin’ good.

