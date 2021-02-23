KFC Rolls Out 1-For-1 Fried Chicken Exchange Policy For Dissatisfied Customers

When one craves fried chicken in Singapore, one of the popular chains that come to mind is Kentucky Fried Chicken, more popularly known as KFC.

While there are a myriad of options now to get your fried chicken fix, KFC will always be one of the front runners in Singapore.

As it turns out, customer satisfaction is their utmost priority, so much so that they will be rolling out a 1-for-1 fried chicken exchange policy if you’re dissatisfied your food.

Image courtesy of KFC Singapore

The new policy will officially start on 24 Feb.

KFC rolls out 1-for-1 fried chicken exchange policy

Alongside KFC’s motto of their fried chicken being finger lickin’ good, they intend to ensure that their food does not disappoint consumers.

To uphold the standards of their fried chicken, the company’s motto is to keep their chicken tender, juicy, fresh, and good.

Image courtesy of KFC SG

Hence, if customers find themselves chewing on a piece of chicken that’s less than satisfactory, a 1-for-1 fried chicken exchange is now possible.

How the 1-for-1 exchange policy works

Here’s the full list of terms and condition:

For dine-in consumers:

Bring your uneaten/partially eaten chicken to the counter

Fill out a feedback form by scanning a stipulated QR code

Fully eaten chicken will not qualify for the exchange

The exchange has to be done on the same day at the same outlet

For takeaway consumers:

Exchange has to be made in person at the same store of purchase on the very same day

Receipt is needed for proof of purchase

Fill out a feedback form by scanning a stipulated QR code

Orders made through food delivery applications like Foodpanda, Deliveroo and the KFC site are not entitled to this policy.

For more details on the terms and conditions, check it out here.

Upholding its finger lickin’ good motto

With this new policy in place, hopefully KFC patrons can be assured they’d leave their tables with their tummies stuffed, and more importantly, satisfied.

What do you think of this new fried chicken exchange policy? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and CapitaLand.