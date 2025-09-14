Kind auntie gives woman S$15 to buy fresh fruit at grocery instead of purchasing discounted ‘rotten fruit’

When given the option between a regular-priced or a discounted item of the same kind, most people would probably choose the latter, whether they’re on a budget or not.

However, while buying fruit on clearance at a grocery store in Malaysia, a woman was stunned when she was given money to buy fresh fruit by a kind auntie.

Based on the woman’s Threads post last Tuesday (9 Sept), the incident occurred at an Aeon mall outlet.

Auntie asks woman why she was buying ‘rotten fruit’

In her post, the woman recounted that she was selecting a pack of blueberries on clearance when an Indian auntie approached her and asked why she was buying “rotten fruits”.

The OP then replied that she was not rich and could only afford the discounted blueberries.

To her surprise, the auntie promptly handed her RM50 (S$15) and asked her to use it to get herself some fresher fruit.

While she was touched by the auntie’s kindness, the OP lamented, “The problem is this fruit is also good,” referring to the discounted blueberries worth RM4.36 (S$1.41) in her hands.

Netizens relate to buying produce at a discount

Many netizens who commented on the post praised the auntie for her kindness.

One user shared that a similar thing had happened to her when she received money from a Chinese auntie after she saw her buying clearance fruit for her child.

Meanwhile, many also found the OP’s experience hilarious.

They said they also like buying produce at a discount, even if they have money, adding that not all clearance produce is about to go bad quickly.

As if to prove this, one user even asked the OP what time the grocery store usually marked down their prices.

