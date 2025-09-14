Kind auntie in M’sia gives woman S$15 to buy fresh fruit instead of overripe ones on clearance

"The problem is this fruit is also good," the woman said, referring to the discounted blueberries.

Kind auntie gives woman S$15 to buy fresh fruit at grocery instead of purchasing discounted ‘rotten fruit’

When given the option between a regular-priced or a discounted item of the same kind, most people would probably choose the latter, whether they’re on a budget or not.

However, while buying fruit on clearance at a grocery store in Malaysia, a woman was stunned when she was given money to buy fresh fruit by a kind auntie.

Based on the woman’s Threads post last Tuesday (9 Sept), the incident occurred at an Aeon mall outlet.

Auntie asks woman why she was buying ‘rotten fruit’

In her post, the woman recounted that she was selecting a pack of blueberries on clearance when an Indian auntie approached her and asked why she was buying “rotten fruits”.

The OP then replied that she was not rich and could only afford the discounted blueberries.

To her surprise, the auntie promptly handed her RM50 (S$15) and asked her to use it to get herself some fresher fruit.

While she was touched by the auntie’s kindness, the OP lamented, “The problem is this fruit is also good,” referring to the discounted blueberries worth RM4.36 (S$1.41) in her hands.

Netizens relate to buying produce at a discount

Many netizens who commented on the post praised the auntie for her kindness.

One user shared that a similar thing had happened to her when she received money from a Chinese auntie after she saw her buying clearance fruit for her child.

Translation: Just like me the other day, I didn’t notice the fruit was on clearance because the child took it, when I was at the counter, the Chinese aunty gave me 30 minutes and asked me to change the fruit, for the children.. I said you didn’t notice right, it’s okay he said aunty’s treating you.. 30 is not enough you know, he gave my child 10x3org.. He also takes care of the trolley at the counter, I came back from changing fruits and the stuff in the trolley are already done on the counter and now waiting for my turn  
Meanwhile, many also found the OP’s experience hilarious.

They said they also like buying produce at a discount, even if they have money, adding that not all clearance produce is about to go bad quickly.

Translation: I also like to buy these clearance fruits. It’s not because I don’t have money. It’s because we like these discounts.
As if to prove this, one user even asked the OP what time the grocery store usually marked down their prices.

Translation: What time is this price reduction usually available?
