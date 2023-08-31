Parents Claim Kinderland Didn’t Apologise For Abuse, Quote Princess Diana On Fighting For Children

Parents Of Kinderland Woodlands Mart Students Release Damning Statement

Kinderland has been in hot water over the past few days after videos showing a teacher ill-treating students at its Woodlands Mart branch were leaked and went viral.

Later, another clip emerged showing a different teacher at the preschool’s Choa Chu Kang branch shouting at and hitting a boy’s head.

Both teachers have since been arrested. Kinderland also released a statement addressing the incidents, saying that they have apologised to the children and their parents.

However, a group of parents has come forward claiming that they received no such apology from the school.

They’re also calling for the principal to be fired and barred from working in the preschool sector.

Parents of Kinderland students disappointed with school’s response

On Wednesday (30 Aug), a group of 15 parents came up with a statement of their own, which was shared in Facebook groups like Childcare in Singapore.

In the letter, they explained that their children are in the same class as the victims at the Woodlands Mart branch.

They said that they were “blindsided and deeply disappointed” by Kinderland’s statement, which said that the parents of the affected children had accepted the school’s apology.

This is because the preschool purportedly never even reached out to the parents at all.

Instead, the parents claimed that they had to take the initiative to contact Kinderland Woodlands Mart for an explanation.

To their dismay, the staff member they spoke to allegedly asked them to “come back on another day”.

“We feel that this shows a lack of compassion and understanding for the trauma that our children had gone through,” the letter reads.

None of us have indicated to the centre’s Parents Relations and Enrolment Manager that we have accepted any apology.

Call for dismissal of Kinderland Woodlands Mart principal

Still, the parents aren’t giving up.

They declared that they would be going back to the preschool at a specific date and time to get their explanation.

The parents also urged Kinderland, specifically the Woodlands Mart branch, to take the following steps:

Conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold all responsible parties accountable

Implement policies and procedures to prevent more abuse from happening, such as by installing CCTVs immediately

Dismiss the principal from her role and bar her from the preschool sector

The statement ends with a quote from the late Princess Diana, which says:

I will fight for my children on any level so they can reach their potential as human beings.

At the time of writing, Kinderland has yet to address the parents’ claims. We’ll update the article or publish a separate report if they do.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.

