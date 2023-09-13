Ex-Kinderland Teacher In Alleged Abuse Videos Offered S$15K Bail, May Face More Charges

Former Kinderland Teacher Who Allegedly Abused Students Offered $15,000 Bail

The former Kinderland teacher who is currently in remand for the alleged abuse of children has been offered bail of S$15,000.

Lin Min, 33, was arrested on 29 Aug and charged with ill-treatment of a child the next day.

Police reports were filed after videos of the alleged abuse were uploaded online.

Lin’s lawyer has not had a chance to speak with her. Her family members were present in court to offer bail.

On Wednesday (13 Sep), Lin appeared in court wearing a pair of glasses and a white T-shirt, TODAY reported.

She had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), and prosecutors said the assessment was complete.

However, they asked for four weeks’ adjournment as Lin might face more similar charges.

At the same time, prosecutors offered bail of S$15,000.

The bail conditions state that the former teacher isn’t allowed to contact the victim or witnesses. She also needs to remain contactable by the investigating officer, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Lin’s defence counsel Pang Khin Wee noted he hasn’t gotten to speak to his client.

This was even though he was waiting for a call from the Investigation Officer.

However, he said that Lin’s family was present in court and they were ready to make bail for her.

According to TODAY, the court will hear Lin’s case again in four weeks. However, she will not be required to attend until further notice.

Allegedly abused 23-month-old girl at preschool

At least one video uploaded online shows Lin allegedly pouring water into a 23-month-old girl’s mouth after making her lie down.

She was arrested on 29 Aug after police reports were filed.

Lin was charged on 30 Aug with one count of an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

A gag order was placed regarding the victim’s identity and the exact location of the incident, ST reported.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) noted on 4 Sep that Lin was issued a warning under ECDA regulations and is not allowed to work in the preschool sector.

Police investigations are ongoing.

