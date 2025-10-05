S’pore commuter bewildered after man appears to ‘kiss’ & converse with bus emergency exit window

Singapore bus passenger seen muttering softly and ‘kissing’ bus window, leaves netizens puzzled

Commuters in Singapore have seen their fair share of odd moments on public transport, but one man’s recent antics have left everyone completely baffled.

A video circulating online shows a passenger leaning in close to a bus window, muttering softly to himself before appearing to “kiss” the glass.

Man caught on video ‘kissing’ bus window

The strange scene was filmed by another commuter and later shared on @sgfollowsall’s Instagram page on 3 Oct.

The clip, captioned “Wat[sic] he doing sia?”, shows the man leaning close to the bus window and muttering to himself, as though trying to communicate with someone on the other side.

In the video, the man — dressed in a white shirt — is seen softly muttering before pressing his lips against the window beside him.

The window happens to be the emergency exit, adding an unintentionally strange touch to the scene.

The person filming was seated several rows behind and didn’t approach or speak to the man, choosing instead to quietly record the unusual display.

Netizens urge others to leave man alone

Unsurprisingly, the video drew a flood of reactions online.

One netizen opined that the man in the video probably just loves buses.

One Instagram user joked that perhaps his girlfriend was “blowing kisses” from outside the bus.

Another Instagram user quipped that they were “never leaning on the glass again” after seeing the post.

Others, however, urged netizens to leave the man alone, suggesting he might simply be going through something and didn’t deserve to be filmed.

While it remains unclear what prompted the man’s behaviour, most netizens took the incident in stride and urged others to let the man be.

Also read: Mysterious ‘boy’ spooks woman on S’pore bus after he appears only in window reflection

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.