‘Every parent’s love’: Brahminy kite mother shields chicks from rain in Kranji, father keeps watch nearby

Brahminy kite parents shelter chicks from heavy rain in Kranji, footage awes wildlife lovers

In Kranji Green, a brahminy kite family demonstrated parental love as the mother shielded her chicks from the pouring rain with her own body.

The father, meanwhile, kept watch even as the downpour drenched it completely.

Footage of the heartwarming scene shared on Facebook yesterday (23 Feb) wowed wildlife lovers.

Brahminy kite parents weather heavy rain to shelter chicks

Mr Warren Seah, a regular birder, witnessed the sight on the afternoon of 5 Feb.

He told MS News that the nest had been active for several years, and he went to Kranji Green in an attempt to see both bird parents at the nest.

Mr Seah didn’t manage to photograph them together at the nest, but captured something else he had never witnessed before.

He explained that heavy rain broke out in the area at the time.

“I always wondered if birds hide under shelter during rain.” Mr Seah wrote.

Instead of moving to a shelter, the mother kite instead weathered the storm. She used her own body to cover the chicks, which huddled closely.

Every so often, the diligent mother checked on her chicks, adjusting to keep them sheltered.

Meanwhile, the father Brahminy kite perched on a tree about 50 metres away to keep watch.

He could be seen repeatedly flapping his wings amidst the downpour.

Mr Seah said the rain was heavy for about 10 minutes.

Thrilled at the sight, he snapped photos of the completely soaked male kite afterwards, still steadfast in its perch.

Netizens impressed by kite parents’ love for chicks

On the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, wildlife enthusiasts expressed awe at the sight.

“Every parent’s love for [their] children,” one commenter remarked.

Another netizen praised the impressive footage, but was even more in awe at the birds protecting their young.

A third user claimed that the chicks did not have water-repellent feathers yet and thus required their parents to provide shelter and warmth in the rain.

Also read: Parakeet parent fights off myna while feeding its chicks at Bukit Merah, netizens praise photo

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Warren Seah on Facebook and courtesy of Warren Seah.