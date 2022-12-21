S’pore Woman Pays S$447 For KL Hair Salon Treatment, Asks If It’s A Scam

Singapore Woman Pays S$447 At KL Salon, Suspects She Was Victim Of Scam

Seeing rave reviews about any hair salon would naturally make us eager to pay it a visit.

Unfortunately for this woman, her experience at one such establishment in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, turned out to be quite the nightmare.

She claimed that she ended up paying S$447 (RM1,400) for their services. Because of this, she suspects that she might have been the victim of a scam.

While some users agreed with her, others pointed out that expenses in KL can generally be very high.

KL salon charges woman S$447 for services

According to TikTok user @smackytackywackyflacky, her sister came across the salon, which is located in the Setapak area of KL, in a post on social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Her sister had already paid a S$91 (RM300) deposit and asked her to come along.

The latter agreed and decided to sign up for the same services her sister would be getting.

After asking the sister what she wanted, the salon staff wrote down the price breakdown.

However, the amount they listed shocked the OP, who thought she was “seeing double”.

Speaking to MS News, she said that she paid for two rounds of bleach at S$115 (RM380) each and a colour treatment at the same price, a haircut for S$36 (RM120) and an additional treatment for S$121 (RM400). All in all, it cost S$447 (RM1,470).

What was even more surprising, the OP noted, was that the salon wasn’t in a prime location. In fact, it was a “literal hole in the wall”.

“I was in shock,” she said.

Netizens point out excessive price

The OP then stepped out to seek her parents’ advice, suspecting that it might be a scam.

However, once she returned to the parlour, the staff had already started bleaching her sister’s hair.

“What was I supposed to do? I can’t unbleach her hair,” she lamented. So, the OP “sucked it up” and forked out S$447 (RM1,470).

Many commenters agreed that such a price was way too high, whether in dollars or ringgit.

One user also pointed out that no professional salon in KL would ever ask for such a high deposit.

However, other netizens noted that prices are generally quite steep in KL.

As such, the prices charged by the salon seemed reasonable, especially since the OP’s sister had opted to bleach and dye her hair.

No bitter feelings

Despite the rather startling experience, the OP told MS News that she didn’t pursue the matter with the salon.

In the video too, she didn’t seem particularly bitter and simply sought viewers’ advice about the situation.

Hopefully, the OP’s next experience at a salon, no matter where it may be, will be a more pleasant one.

