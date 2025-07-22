Dog in South Korea returned to shelter 7 hours after adoption with fur shaved off

Adopted dog in South Korea returned with fur shaved off, animal shelter expresses disappointment

What should’ve been a joyful day for a dog in South Korea turned into a disheartening ordeal after it was returned to its shelter just seven hours after being adopted, with its fur shaved off in patches.

The incident took place on 19 July at the Gangneung Adoption Centre, which houses abandoned animals in search of new families.

Adopted, then returned on the same day

At 1.30pm, a two-year-old male dog named Kuno was adopted by what seemed like a hopeful family.

According to the shelter, Kuno was a clever and affectionate pup with a gorgeous coat resembling a mix between a Samoyed and a Chow Chow.

However, just seven hours later, the owners returned their new pet to the animal shelter. They claimed that Kuno could not be raised with their other dogs.

Even more strangely, they had messily shaved the dog’s fluffy fur from the neck down.

Photos showed Kuno’s pink skin revealed, covered partially by disorderly patches of improperly-shaved fur.

Shelter fears impact on dog’s future

The shelter worried that Kuno would be disheartened, but despite the traumatic experience, the shelter said Kuno remained cheerful and affectionate towards people.

Still, they expressed concern that his shaved appearance might put off future adopters.

They urged potential adopters to give the abandoned dog a chance, showing videos of its charming nature.

“I hope he can meet his real family while his heart is still intact.”

They warned that people should only adopt if they were ready to take responsibility for the dog’s entire life, and not as a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Netizens outraged over dog’s treatment

The shelter’s post sparked a wave of outrage among South Korean netizens, many of whom accused the original adopters of animal abuse.

