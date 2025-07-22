Dog in South Korea returned to shelter 7 hours after adoption with fur shaved off

International Latest News

The dog remained in high spirits despite the short adoption.

By - 22 Jul 2025, 3:01 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Adopted dog in South Korea returned with fur shaved off, animal shelter expresses disappointment

What should’ve been a joyful day for a dog in South Korea turned into a disheartening ordeal after it was returned to its shelter just seven hours after being adopted, with its fur shaved off in patches.

The incident took place on 19 July at the Gangneung Adoption Centre, which houses abandoned animals in search of new families.

Adopted, then returned on the same day

At 1.30pm, a two-year-old male dog named Kuno was adopted by what seemed like a hopeful family.

According to the shelter, Kuno was a clever and affectionate pup with a gorgeous coat resembling a mix between a Samoyed and a Chow Chow.

korea dog fur

Source: gn_adoption_center on Instagram

However, just seven hours later, the owners returned their new pet to the animal shelter. They claimed that Kuno could not be raised with their other dogs.

Even more strangely, they had messily shaved the dog’s fluffy fur from the neck down.

korea dog fur

Source: gn_adoption_center on Instagram

Photos showed Kuno’s pink skin revealed, covered partially by disorderly patches of improperly-shaved fur.

korea dog fur

Source: gn_adoption_center on Instagram

Shelter fears impact on dog’s future

The shelter worried that Kuno would be disheartened, but despite the traumatic experience, the shelter said Kuno remained cheerful and affectionate towards people.

Still, they expressed concern that his shaved appearance might put off future adopters.

Source: gn_adoption_center on Instagram

They urged potential adopters to give the abandoned dog a chance, showing videos of its charming nature.

“I hope he can meet his real family while his heart is still intact.”

They warned that people should only adopt if they were ready to take responsibility for the dog’s entire life, and not as a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Source: gn_adoption_center on Instagram

Netizens outraged over dog’s treatment

The shelter’s post sparked a wave of outrage among South Korean netizens, many of whom accused the original adopters of animal abuse.

Translation: Isn’t this animal abuse? They must be crazy. It’s so frustrating.
Source: Instagram

Also read: Thai princess adopts heartbroken dog who waited for deceased owner outside 7-Eleven

Thai princess adopts heartbroken dog who waited for deceased owner outside 7-Eleven

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from gn_adoption_center on Instagram.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author