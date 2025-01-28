Thai princess adopts heartbroken dog who waited for deceased owner outside 7-Eleven

Thai princess adopts dog waiting in front of 7-Eleven for owner who passed

Moo Daeng, a loyal dog who gained viral attention for waiting in front of a 7-Eleven in Thailand for its deceased owner, has been adopted — by a princess, no less.

The dog, affectionately dubbed the “Hachiko of Korat” for its unwavering loyalty, had become a symbol of devotion, staying outside the store in Nakhon Ratchasima for months after its owner died in November.

Locals had been moved by the dog’s behaviour and expressed hope that Moo Daeng would find a new home.

Many also donated food, blankets and toys to the pup.

Loyal dog suffers from depression after losing owner

Announcing her decision to adopt Moo Daeng on Facebook, Princess Siribha Chudabhorn of Thailand said she initially reached out to assist the dog with its medical care after learning about its story through a video.

Upon discovering that Moo Daeng’s adopter was also ill, she made the decision to adopt the dog herself.

The princess also shared that Moo Daeng had been suffering from depression after losing its owner.

“Yes, dogs and cats are no different from us,” she said, adding that she has experienced the same symptoms for nine to 10 years.

“I swear on my life that I will love and look after Nong as if she were my own child, like any other child, both mind and body,” she assured Moo Daeng’s supporters.

Moo Daeng will now live with Princess Siribha and other rescued strays in her home in Chiang Mai.

Locals bid Moo Daeng goodbye before moving to its new home

Moo Daeng’s owner, a homeless man, reportedly passed away from an illness in November.

After he died, Moo Daeng refused to budge from the spot where it and its owner used to rest, seemingly waiting for the man to come home.

Moo Daeng’s loyalty touched the hearts of the local community, who rallied to take care of it.

7-Eleven staff even put up a sign advising customers not to give the dog milk or liver, as it was sensitive to these foods.

On 23 Jan, when officials from the Department of Livestock Development arrived to take Moo Daeng, many locals gathered at the convenience store to wish the dog good luck in its new home.

