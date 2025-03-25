Koufu Economy rice stalls to introduce colour-coded price labels showing ‘fair & clear pricing’ by end of 2025

Economy rice stalls at Koufu to have colour-coded price labels by end of 2025

Singaporeans will soon find it easier to budget their meals at economy rice stalls, as Koufu is set to introduce colour-coded price labels across 77 of its outlets by the end of 2025.

This initiative aims to provide greater price transparency for diners, ensuring they know exactly how much their meal will cost before reaching the cashier. The labels will categorise dishes based on type and cost:

Orange: Meat

Green: Vegetables

Blue: Seafood

White: Premium items

Price labels to ensure ‘fair & clear pricing’: CASE

In partnership with Koufu, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) launched a pilot run of the initiative at Hong Le Mixed Veg Rice Stall in the Koufu food court at Plantation Plaza on 24 March.

The launch was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Low Yen Ling.

In its press release, CASE President Melvin Yong highlighted that economy rice stalls often receive complaints from customers who are caught off guard by their total bill after selecting dishes.

“The dispute often centred on the ambiguity of the prices of the dishes on display,” he explained.

Implementing these labels “benefits both customers by making it easier to understand pricing and choices, and stall operators by promoting fair and clear pricing”, according to Koufu Chief Financial Officer Chua Sher.

Following the trial at Plantation Plaza, three more Hong Le outlets will adopt the system by mid-April.

Works underway with major supermarket operators for similar initiative: CASE

The colour-coded pricing system is part of CASE’s broader efforts to improve cost transparency for consumers.

The organisation is also working with major supermarket chains— including NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, and Prime —to introduce unit pricing displays for groceries.

This will allow customers to compare costs more effectively by viewing the price per kilogram or litre.

Amid rising costs in Singapore, these initiatives aim to help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions, Ms Low said.

“You will know exactly how much you have to pay for your purchase. Every small step will go a long way in helping everyone better manage their budgets and keep costs down.”

