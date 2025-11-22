1,337 suspected Kpods found inside car in Yishun, S’porean man arrested for drug-related offences

Suspected Kpods found in Yishun man’s car along with 304 vapes during CNB operation

1,337 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’, were found inside a car in Yishun, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Friday (21 Nov).

The seizure came after the car’s Singaporean owner was arrested for drug-related offences.

S’porean arrested in Yishun with over S$5,600 in cash

The raid was part of an islandwide anti-drug operation over 12 days from 10 Nov to 21 Nov, CNB said.

In the morning of 13 Nov, an operation was conducted at a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road.

There, a 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences,

During a search, cash of various currencies was seized from him: S$5,322.90, RM442.05 (S$139), BND155 and 5 Thai baht (S$0.20), amounting to more than S$5,600.

Suspected Kpods found in Yishun man’s car

After his arrest, CNB searched the man’s car.

The officers found vape-related products, including 1,337 suspected Kpods.

304 e-vaporisers, or vapes, were also seized.

More than 1kg of heroin seized in Jurong East

On the same day, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Jurong East Avenue upon receiving a tip-off.

Four Singaporeans were arrested for drug-related offences: a 53-year-old woman for suspected drug trafficking and three men aged 61, 65 and 67 for suspected drug abuse.

Also uncovered from the unit was:

about 1,031g of heroin

131g of ‘Ice’

121g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

one Erimin-5 tablet

drug paraphernalia

cash amounting to S$6,067

Some of the items were found in the toilet drainage.

More than 2.4kg of heroin seized in Bugis hotel lobby

In the afternoon of 18 Nov, another operation was conducted at a hotel in the vicinity of Bugis.

In the hotel lobby, three Singaporeans were arrested — two men aged 44 and 49 for suspected drug trafficking offences, and a 37-year-old woman for suspected drug-related offences.

They were all searched, and the following items were found on both men:

about 2,436g of heroin

793g of ‘Ice’

884g of cannabis

11g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

cash amounting to S$9,079.90

Drugs worth more than S$892K seized in 12 days

In total, 140 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the anti-drug operation, which covered areas including Bedok, Bugis, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang and Yishun.

The items seized included:

about 4,354g of heroin

1,225g of cannabis

1,092g of ‘Ice’

135g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

one Erimin-5 tablet

one bottle of methadone

a small amount of ketamine

316 vapes

1,342 suspected Kpods

According to estimates, the amount of drugs seized is worth more than S$892,000.

The heroin, ‘Ice’ and cannabis found could potentially feed the addiction of 2,873 abusers for a week.

All the suspects are under investigation for drug activities.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 15g of ‘pure heroin’

CNB noted that trafficking a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Offenders may face the death penalty when convicted of importing or exporting:

more than 15g of diamorphine/’pure heroin’

more than 250g of methamphetamine, or

more than 500g of cannabis

Since the authorities implemented stiffer penalties for Kpod offences, those convicted of Kpod trafficking face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

