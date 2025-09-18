West Coast kway chap stall refuses to sell third bowl of ‘kway’ to customer, cites ingredient surplus

Customer upset after kway chap stall refuses to sell him third bowl of ‘kway’

A customer got upset after the stall owner of a kway chap stall in West Coast Food Centre refused to sell him a third bowl of kway (flat rice noodles).

The hawker explained that this was due to them not wanting to run out of kway to go with the other braised ingredients.

He added that customers might not buy the surplus ingredients if they ran out of kway.

Kway chap stall refuses extra order of kway

Mr Huang (surname transliterated from Chinese), 58, told Shin Min Daily News that he bought a serving of kway chap from a stall in West Coast Food Centre last Sunday (14 Sept) afternoon.

Photos shared by Mr Huang showed a plate of braised dish, a bowl of rice, and a bowl of kway.

“Later, the more I ate, the angrier I became. After I finished the bowl of kway and rice, I still had some braised ingredients left, so I went back to the stall to demand an explanation.”

He said the owner eventually agreed to sell him an extra bowl of kway but told him it was a one-time exception.

“The stall owner told me that if I continued like this in the future, I shouldn’t bother coming back. I feel his attitude was wrong.” Stall prepares fixed portion of kway daily Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner recalled the customer asking for an extra bowl of kway. “We allow each kway chap set to have only two bowls of rice or kway, or one of each. Three servings are not allowed.”