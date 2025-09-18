West Coast kway chap stall refuses to sell third bowl of ‘kway’ to customer, cites ingredient surplus

Photos shared by Mr Huang showed a plate of braised dish, a bowl of rice, and a bowl of kway.
Source: Shin Min Daily News
“Later, the more I ate, the angrier I became. After I finished the bowl of kway and rice, I still had some braised ingredients left, so I went back to the stall to demand an explanation.”
He said the owner eventually agreed to sell him an extra bowl of kway but told him it was a one-time exception.
“The stall owner told me that if I continued like this in the future, I shouldn’t bother coming back. I feel his attitude was wrong.”
Stall prepares fixed portion of kway daily
Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the stall owner recalled the customer asking for an extra bowl of kway.
“We allow each kway chap set to have only two bowls of rice or kway, or one of each. Three servings are not allowed.”
Source: Google Maps
He explained that the stall prepares a fixed daily portion of kway to go with the ingredients prepared each day.
“If everyone orders extra bowls of kway, only the braised ingredients would be left, and no one would buy them.”
The stall owner said the customer was very “emotional” at the time, and he complied with his request to avoid an argument.
“I told him that if he wants to buy three servings of staples with one kway chap set, he should go to another stall, as it’s our rule.”
Exceptions made for special cases
The stall owner said that although they limit a kway chap set to a maximum of two staples, they can make exceptions in special cases.
For cases where the customer is a senior or someone “really in need”, he is willing to sell extra or even offer it for free.
He said that some customers buy only one plate of braised ingredients but request several servings of staples. “I clarify the rules upfront, and customers who disagree can go elsewhere. Other local stalls likely have similar policies.”
However, Mr Huang believes the stall owner shouldn’t have refused to sell: “I have a big appetite, and I don’t understand why I couldn’t buy an extra bowl of kway.”
He added that he will no longer visit the stall after the incident.