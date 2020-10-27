Lady Disguised As Chinese Police Visits Bedok North Resident After He Receives Scam Call

Chances are, most Singaporeans must have, at one point, received dodgy calls from scammers asking for personal information or money.

While nothing usually happens after we end the call, an individual in Singapore found himself visited by another scammer disguised as a Chinese police officer, aka gong an (公安).

Unfortunately, the victim lost $500,000 as a result of the scam. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Lady disguised as Chinese police officer visits Bedok victim

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the female scammer in question was professionally dressed in a white blouse, black skirt, and a pair of heels.

Source

Prior to the visit last Friday (23 Oct), the resident in question allegedly received a call from another scammer asking him to hand over a huge sum of money.

In order to further ‘convince’ the victim, the scammer reportedly sent a ‘real’ police officer to the victim’s house in Bedok North.

Source

The scam tactic seemed to have worked.

Awhile after listening to the woman’s words, the victim allegedly transferred $500,000 to the scam syndicate.

First of such case

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the victim only came to his ‘senses’ after the scammer left and lodged a police report.

Thankfully, folks from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) successfully identified the female scammer from CCTV footage and subsequently arrested her.

She is currently helping the police with their investigations.

Scam calls involving Chinese officials are not new to Singapore. But according to Lianhe Wanbao, the case is the first of its kind involving a scammer who went down physically to harass a victim.

We must be vigilant to not fall victim

It’s troubling to hear of scammers going to such extents to extort money.

As they resort to more cunning tactics to trick their victims, we too must be vigilant and not fall for such underhanded scam methods.

We hope the police will be able to eradicate the syndicate behind this soon so other Singaporeans will not fall victim.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Wanbao and Google Maps.