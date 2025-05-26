Lady Gaga spotted boarding flight in Changi Airport, netizens surprised she took a commercial airline

Lady Gaga seen going through security check at Changi Airport like a normal person

Lady Gaga has bidden farewell to Singapore after completing her four-night series of concerts at the National Stadium.

One fan, however, managed to catch one last glimpse of the American pop star doing something much more mundane — going through security before boarding a flight at Changi Airport.

Lady Gaga seen at Changi Airport boarding gate

In videos posted on XiaoHongShu, a netizen named “Eva who loves to eat fish” (爱吃鱼的Eva) caught the diva at a boarding gate.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble of a shoulderless top and pants, she collected her belongings from a tray after sending them through an X-ray machine.

Doing the same next to her was a man who looked like her fiancé Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga collects sunglasses & jacket

Standing there amid security personnel who did not seem to react to the presence of a superstar, she nonchalantly put on her sunglasses.

She then collected a black jacket from the machine and draped it over herself.

Behind her, a man waited for her, carrying a large bag.

User says she was the only one who noticed Lady Gaga at Changi Airport

In the caption, Eva said she was wandering through the airport when she saw a couple going through security at the boarding gate.

Though her eyes were blurry, she thought the man looked like Polansky, then realised he really was Polansky.

Scarcely believing it, she used her phone to zoom in and found that the blonde next to him was indeed Lady Gaga.

She said she was the only one who noticed them at the boarding gate, and it caused her to be “so excited” despite having to board a red-eye flight.

In a comment, Eva said Lady Gaga was on an Emirates flight to Dubai that departed at 1.40am.

Netizens surprised that she took a commercial airline

Many netizens were envious that Eva had caught sight of Lady Gaga, with several also incredulous that the couple had gone through security by themselves without bodyguards or taking a private plane.

They also wondered why she didn’t go through the VIP channel.

One commenter called her an”environmentally friendly queen” for flying a commercial airline instead of a private plane.

Some asked whether she would have needed to remove her shoes, which is part of the security check in certain airports.

Considering that she was spotted at Maxwell Food Centre on 22 May, perhaps she just wanted to be treated like a normal person.

Also read: Lady Gaga dines at Maxwell Food Centre, signs lucky fan’s vinyl before leaving

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 爱吃鱼的Eva on XiaoHongShu.