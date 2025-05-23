Some Lady Gaga concertgoers questioned by police due to accessories, they end up missing show

Police question Lady Gaga concertgoers with accessories resembling bullets & handcuffs

Many Lady Gaga concertgoers have been seen dressing outlandishly, but those going for her last concert tonight might want to review what they are wearing.

Some concertgoers have said they had their statements recorded by the police due to the accessories they were wearing, causing them to miss almost the entire show.

Lady Gaga concertgoer stopped by security & police called

In a post on XiaoHongShu, user ares said he was supposed to attend the second show on Monday (19 May).

However, he was instead stopped by the stadium security, who called the police.

He was then brought into a room to record a statement, with the process taking hours, he claimed.

His belt had plastic pieces that looked like bullets

This was because of the belt that he was wearing, which had plastic pieces that looked like bullets.

He ranted that Singapore was “really too much” and questioned why nobody had told him to take it out at the airport.

He also asked why nobody told him to take it off when he wore it on the street.

He entered just as last song was ending

After his statement was recorded, he finally got to scan his ticket to enter the venue, but found that the last song was ending.

He professed to have been “devastated” when he was walking down the stairs just in time to hear “Bad Romance” ending and see Lady Gaga leaving the stage.

After taking him 11 years to get so close to her, and flying to a strange country by himself, everything was “destroyed”, he said, leaving him with only an acknowledgement slip from the police that they had seized his belt.

He described the experience as traumatising for his mental health, adding that he could not even get a refund as he had entered the venue before the concert ended.

Lady Gaga concertgoer stopped due to ‘handcuffs’ on belt

Another concertgoer “baibaixiong” (柏柏熊 transliterated from Mandarin), who was supposed to be at the third concert on Wednesday (21 May), said he was stopped at the secuiry check.

He was told that his belt was not allowed as it had what looked like handcuffs on it.

He thought they would just confiscate it, but instead they took him to a “small dark room” and called the police, he claimed.

Seven other Lady Gaga concertgoers also questioned by the police

After waiting for more than an hour and moving between two rooms, he met seven other concertgoers who had also been flagged for clothing issues.

They waited again, and missed the concert opening and his favourite song, “Perfect Celebrity”.

When their statements were recorded, he complained that it was “extremely slow” and accused them of dragging out the process.

After they were done, there were only two acts left to the concert but they still couldn’t be released as they were told that approval was needed from superiors, he claimed.

Group released when the concert ended

The group was released “the moment the concert ended”, he said, but they were “heartbroken”.

He felt as if his “soul had been taken away” and he and another woman started “crying inside”.

Except for him, the others were all Singaporeans, he added.

When he asked them whether it was common knowledge that such items were not allowed, but they did not know.

Like the previous user, he questioned why customs didn’t flag him.

He also asked why concertgoers were not told in advance that such items were prohibited.

He said the experience had caused him “mental trauma” and he feels that he can’t come to Singapore again due to such “rigid and inhumane behaviour”.

Concertgoer warned over spiky eyewear

On ares’ post, a concertgoer said security gave him a “serious warning” over his eyewear.

A photo he shared showed that they had sharp spikes on them.

However, fortunately he was just told to put them away, but he would be nabbed if he wore them again.

9 Lady Gaga concertgoers referred to police

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said two male spectators aged 21 and 26 were stopped by security while trying to enter the Singapore Sports Hub on 19 May and 21 May respectively.

This was because they were in possession of accessories resembling bullets or handcuffs.

The police were called to question them and take their statements. The items were seized and they were released “as soon as practicable”, SPF added.

Since 19 May, seven other people have also been referred to the police for similar reasons.

Prohibited items listed out in Sports Hub website

SPF noted that the conditions of entry for events at the National Stadium on the Sports Hub’s website lists out the list of prohibited or restricted items.

It says some of the items prohibited includes “weapons, or resemblance of weapons, including but not limited to knives, firearms, blunt offensive objects/batons and those with sharp

ends”.

According to Section 22A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906, handcuffs are not permitted to be carried in public places in Singapore.

Also read: Lady Gaga concertgoers treated to sing-along while waiting to enter Stadium MRT station

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from ares on XiaoHongShu and 柏柏熊 on XiaoHongShu.