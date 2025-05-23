Lady Gaga concertgoers treated to sing-along while waiting to enter Stadium MRT station 

Man leads sing-along outside Stadium MRT station after Lady Gaga concert

After two hours of singing their hearts out and dancing to electrifying beats, Lady Gaga fans were treated to one more surprise as they were heading home — a wholesome sing-along session outside Stadium MRT station.

A video uploaded by TikTok user @izakku_ben captured a large crowd gathered behind black barricades, singing along to ‘Die With A Smile’ — Lady Gaga’s chart-topping collab with Bruno Mars.

The video then panned to a man standing on a platform at the front, enthusiastically leading the crowd in the sing-along.

The concertgoers were held behind barricades, presumably to prevent the MRT station from being overcrowded.

TikToker gives ‘two thumbs up’ for sing-alongs

The TikTok user, who identified as Benjamin, told MS News that the sing-along happened at about 10.40pm.

The 44-year-old recruiter described it as a “pleasant surprise” amidst the rush of concertgoers leaving the National Stadium to catch the train.

Although Benjamin did not recognise the man who led the sing-along, he praised the man for doing an excellent job.

They sang around two to three Gaga songs before the crowd was allowed to enter the MRT station.

As for the public transport journey home, Benjamin described it as “quite effective”, adding that he even managed to get a seat on the train.

“I give them two thumbs up for being so efficient.”

Crowd entertained while waiting to enter MRT station

In another video, TikTok user @luckyfish888 shared an aerial view of the crowd waiting to enter Stadium MRT station.

He told MS News that the entertainers performed about 3-4 songs before he managed to get into the train station.

Also read: ‘Singapore, I love you so much’: Lady Gaga unveils S’pore flag during 1st night of sold-out National Stadium show

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @izakku_ben on TikTok.