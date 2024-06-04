M’sian badminton star Lai Pei Jing falls victim to investment scam, police investigating

Malaysian badminton star Lai Pei Jing falls victim to investment scam

Malaysian badminton player Lai Pei Jing was scammed of almost all her life savings, she revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday (2 June).

While the athlete is still coping with her emotions, she expressed her intention to share more details about the scam in the future to prevent others from falling victim.

According to a preliminary investigation, the investment scheme was conducted through an application known as Dobevil, police said.

Lai Pei Jun posts about being scammed on Instagram

The award-winning doubles shuttler described the experience as an “extremely heavy blow” because it involved her “hard-earned savings from decades of hard work.”

“I reflect on it almost every second, and whenever my mind is idle, I naturally replay the entire scam,” she shared.

She admitted that it took a lot of courage to publicize her experience, as no one wants to admit they were deceived.

Despite this, she intends to share the details of the scam to help prevent others from becoming victims.

“I must grit my teeth and get through this because life still has to go on,” she also wrote.

Scam was done through an app

Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, said that an investigation was launched after Ms Lai reported the scam to the police.

“We are conducting further investigations as it involves an investment fraud syndicate,” he told the New Straits Times.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ms Lai had joined an investment scheme based on the online buying and selling of goods.

The scheme operates using an application known as Dobevil, where participants can see the commission earned through the application, Mr Ramli explained.

