Lakeside Garden Skate Park Is S’pore’s Largest, With Sheltered Area & Beginner-Friendly Slopes

Lakeside Garden Skate Park Has Amenities For Riders Of All Levels

Avid skateboarders now have a new playground at Lakeside Gardens.

Lauded as the largest of its kind in Singapore, this skatepark is the newest addition to the Jurong Lake Gardens.

Apart from five different skateboarding zones, the park also has parkour obstacles and a bouldering wall.

Skate park features 5 areas for different skill levels

NParks announced the opening of the skate park on Saturday (1 Apr).

According to the agency, the skate park’s planners consulted various “sporting communities” before finalising the design.

Unlike most other skate parks in Singapore, this newest skatepark has dedicated zones, or “pods”, for beginners and pros.

Therefore, those who have always wanted to pick up the sport can do so in a safe and controlled setting.

Meanwhile, riders who are more comfortable with their skills can try out the gentler slopes at the Mini Bowl pod.

Otherwise, there is also an outdoor Skate Drain Pod for intermediate to advanced riders.

Those who identify as pros can dip into the Big Bowl Pod with its steep drops and undulating curves.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the deepest part of the Big Bowl Pod measures 2.5 metres.

“Many stakeholders shared that they would prefer a skate park with options for progression and training,” said a spokesperson from NParks.

Includes sheltered area & parkour obstacles

Another feature that gives this skate park the X-factor is its spacious sheltered area.

There, riders can skate safely even when it rains without worrying about slippery wet floors.

CNA reported that at more than 900 square metres, the Plaza Pod is the largest of the five pods.

Additionally, the park’s designers have carved out a special area for the parkour enthusiasts out there.

A bouldering wall, railings, and walls of different heights make this the perfect spot for some parkour practice.

New Lakeside Garden skate park catered to users of all levels

All in all, the new skate park appears to be a friendly spot for all riders — regardless of age or skill level.

We won’t be surprised if it becomes a go-to haunt for many in Singapore.



SkatePark @ Lakeside Garden

Address: Boon Lay Way (near Jurong Lake bus stop)

Nearest MRT: Lakeside Station

