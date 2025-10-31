Lalamove van overturns after crashing into traffic light at Woodlands junction, 3 conveyed conscious to hospital

Lalamove van overturns after mounting kerb at Woodlands on 28 Oct

A Lalamove van overturned in Woodlands after mounting a kerb and crashing into a traffic light.

Three people were conveyed to the hospital, and the van driver is assisting with investigations.

Lalamove van mounts kerb & crashes into traffic light

Footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the grey van driving along the leftmost lane of Woodlands Avenue 7.

As the driver lost control of the vehicle, the van abruptly swerved to its left and drove up a kerb.

It then crashed into a traffic light near where two pedestrians were standing.

The vehicle landed upside down, with debris scattered across the ground.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath revealed Lalamove decals on the overturned van.

At least three SCDF vehicles were seen at the scene of the accident.

The area where the traffic light had fallen was cordoned off.

3 people conveyed conscious to hospital

In response to queries by MS News, the SCDF and police said they were alerted to the traffic accident at about 5.10pm on Tuesday (28 Oct).

The incident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Avenue 7.

SCDF officers conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and one person to Woodlands Health Campus.

The trio included a 60-year-old male van driver, a 49-year-old male pedestrian, and a 29-year-old male cyclist — all of whom were conscious at the time.

The police believed that the van had self-skidded.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the van driver is assisting with investigations.

In a separate statement, a Lalamove spokesperson said they had attempted to contact the driver partner involved but were unable to reach him.

The spokesperson also urged the driver’s family to get in touch if they require any assistance.

