Man carelessly tosses packages out of van in Hougang, Lalamove says he’s not officially registered partner

Man who threw packages out of van in Hougang not registered Lalamove partner

On 18 April, netizens were shocked by footage showing a rather improper method of handling packages, with two men tossing them out of a Lalamove van.

Lalamove stated that the individual primarily seen doing the throwing was not an officially registered partner on its platform.

Man bounces packages off each other when unloading from Lalamove van

The incident took place at Block 920 Hougang Street 91, although when it happened is unclear.

One video posted on Facebook group ‘COMPLAINT SINGAPORE’ showed a man in a black shirt grabbing packages from within a red Lalamove van.

With all the gentleness of an earthquake, he flung them onto the nearby grass patch.

Packages bounced off one another and the ground.

Another video showed a second man inside the van. He unloaded the packages by shoving them off onto the road.

“No wonder sometimes my items were broken,” the OP wrote, possibly jokingly.

Other netizens also reacted negatively, saying they didn’t respect the job.

One commenter suggested sending the video to Lalamove to fire the individuals.

Man in video not engaged in Lalamove orders at the time

In response to MS News queries, a Lalamove spokesperson stated that they are aware of the video circulating online.

“Based on our internal investigation, we confirm that the individual in the video was not an officially registered driver partner on our platform,” they reported.

Additionally, the individual was not engaged in any Lalamove orders at the time the incident occurred.

The spokesperson stated that Lalamove would take appropriate action if any breach of standards was identified.

“We also have guidelines and ongoing reminders in place to ensure that driver partners handle parcels with care and professionalism.”

Also read: Delivery workers seen throwing parcels & laughing in Woodlands, SingPost launches investigation

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Featured image adapted from Oscar Jong on Facebook.