S’pore landlord forfeits S$1.8K deposit & tells tenant to ‘get lost’ after lease ends

Landlord forfeits tenant’s S$1,800 deposit after lease ends

A tenant in Singapore took to Facebook on Sunday (7 April) to seek advice after his landlord forfeited his two-month rental deposit of S$1,800.

The landlord had accused the tenant of causing damage to the room.

On top of that, cleaning and repainting were needed.

Screenshots of their conversations reveal that the landlord told the tenant to “get lost” after the latter enquired about the withheld deposit.

Tenant’s deposit withheld due to damage he had supposedly caused

In his post on the iLiveSG.com Room For Rent Singapore SG Facebook group, Mr Goh, who is from Kuala Lumpur, said he was moving out of the Commonwealth HDB flat he had been renting as his lease had ended.

Upon inspecting the room, however, his landlord informed him that his deposit would be withheld due to three reasons:

The table was damaged and required a replacement

The walls had black stains and required cleaning

The user manual for the air-conditioner was missing

Finding the terms unreasonable, Mr Goh texted the landlord’s real estate agent, whom he addressed in his post as “Mr A”.

He asked Mr A for clarification and proof regarding the damage.

In response, Mr A said he would make a trip to the unit and speak to the landlord.

Total cost demanded by landlord ballooned to S$1,800

However, it turns out the aforementioned reasons for the withheld deposit weren’t the end of it.

The following day, Mr A asked Mr Goh if he had changed the air conditioner’s settings, claiming that the landlord was no longer able to use its timer function.

Mr A added that the desk replacement and paint job cost S$500 each.

“I try to be reasonable but what you all request [is] unfair,” Mr Goh lamented.

Mr A also highlighted that an “unclean handover” was executed.

According to him, the tenant did not clean the room floor, leaving “a lot of hair and dust”.

Real estate agent proceeded to ignore texts from tenant

To provide proof of the alleged damage, Mr A sent Mr Goh a video of the unit.

He then told the tenant that the landlord was requesting a total of S$1,800 as compensation.

As a result, his two-month deposit would be forfeited.

This prompted Mr Goh to request a detailed breakdown of the costs.

His enquiry, however, was to no avail as the agent subsequently ignored his messages.

Landlord told tenant to ‘get lost’ when contacted

Frustrated, Mr Goh decided to text the landlord directly, once again asking about the cost breakdown.

“If the price is not reasonable, then I will use my own contractors also for all these works and replacement,” he wrote in his message.

He was subsequently met with a curt reply from the landlord:

I don’t talk to you. Get lost.

In his post, the tenant stressed that S$1,800 is a very high amount to foot.

He even asked around and confirmed that a paint job, a new table, and cleaning up would not cost anywhere near that.

Moreover, the room was not even brand new when he first moved in.

Mr Goh is now appealing for free legal advice or assistance from members of the public.

Several users urged him to bring the case to the Small Claims Tribunals, which can help to settle rental disputes.

“Singapore landlords are more afraid of the law than of the police,” one comment reads.

Also read: Mum & Son Sleep On Yishun Stairs After Alleged Rental Dispute, Police Contacted To Mediate

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

