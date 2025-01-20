Largest wild grouper weighing 128kg sold at FairPrice, sells out in less than 20 minutes

Largest wild grouper weighing 128kg sold at FairPrice

A massive 128-kilogram wild grouper was sold at FairPrice hypermarket in Serangoon NEX Mall on Saturday (18 Jan), drawing a crowd of curious onlookers.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the wild grouper was caught in the waters near the Riau Islands in Indonesia in the early morning of 16 Jan by the supermarket chain’s supplier.

Hou Liqiang (transliterated from Mandarin), head of fresh and frozen food at FairPrice Group, told the Chinese daily that such large groupers are rare, with catches occurring only one to three times a year.

The rough seas from recent rainy weather led deep-sea fish to swim closer to shore, making this catch possible.

Largest wild grouper sold out in less than 20 minutes

The grouper, cut on-site and sold around 1pm on Saturday, was sold out in less than 20 minutes.

Priced at S$6.99 per 100 grams, it was about 40% more expensive than a regular red grouper.

FairPrice staff explained the higher cost due to the rarity of the catch, and noted that the fish’s meat is firmer than that of regular groupers.

Curiosity led customers to buy the fish

Several customers admitted they were drawn to buy the fish out of curiosity.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, a 58-year-old customer named Chen Zhanghong (transliterated from Mandarin) said he had never seen such a big fish before.

“I came to the supermarket to buy New Year’s goods today. Out of curiosity, I decided to buy one and put it in the refrigerator to try it during the New Year.”

Another customer, 41-years-old Huang Xunquan (transliterated from Mandarin), said: “I don’t know what such a big grouper tastes like, it should be similar to the small ones, but I still can’t help but be curious.”

Previously, the largest fish sold at FairPrice weighed 100 kilograms and was sold in June last year.

Also read: 151 FairPrice stores to stay open on CNY Day 1, 35 outlets running 24 hours on CNY eve

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.