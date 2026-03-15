Las Vegas restaurant serves ‘Chinese doughnut’ for S$19, bemused Asians say it’s just you tiao

Viral post shows you tiao being cut & served at Las Vegas hotpot restaurant

A new restaurant in Las Vegas is gaining some unintended attention for a viral Instagram post showing a “Chinese doughnut” being served in fine-dining style.

Bemused netizens recognised that the snack is very similar to what people in Asia, including Singapore, would call you tiao.

You tiao hung on a hook & cut by server at Las Vegas restaurant

In the post by Visit Las Vegas, which already has 2 million views and more than 7,400 likes, the “Chinese doughnut” is seen hanging on a hook.

A server then proceeded to cut it into small pieces with scissors, in a process dubbed “the most satisfying new tableside presentation in Vegas”.

The pieces fell neatly into a receptacle underneath, ready for diners to consume.

The caption said that ending a meal at Copper Sun with a “warm Chinese doughnut just feels right”.

Restaurant opened in Las Vegas in February

Copper Sun is a new hotpot and barbecue restaurant operated by the Happy Lamb Hot Pot chain.

It opened at Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) in February.

A write-up on RWLV’s website described Copper Sun as “blending the rich traditions of Inner-Mongolian cuisine with simmering innovation in every pot”.

Netizens say that it’s you tiao

However, several Asian netizens who commented on the post could not resist pointing out that what was being served was basically you tiao.

Singaporean singer Nathan Hartono chipped in to note the existence of “butterflies”, probably referring to butterfly fritters, another fried dough snack.

Local magician Jeremy Tan was also amused and asked how much the snack cost.

‘You tiao‘ costs S$19 at Las Vegas restaurant

Intrepid netizens who checked Copper Sun’s à la carte menu revealed that guests may order a “Giant Crispy Fried Crouton Stick” for sharing at US$15 (S$19.25).

In contrast, many netizens shared that a you tiao in their country would cost significantly less.

A Singapore user said he ate one daily for S$1.20, and cuts it himself.

Another commenter from Malaysia said they could get it for RM1.20 (S$0.39).

Better yet, an Indonesian volunteered that the snack, known as “cakue” there, costs just 3,000 rupiah (S$0.22).

Amid the incredulous comments, one netizen summed it up by saying that Asians including Singaporeans would be “laughing their a**es off” at this “absurdity”.

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Featured image adapted from @vegas on Instagram.