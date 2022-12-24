Last Victim Of Genting Landslide Found, 11-Year-Old Boy Was On School Camping Trip

Last Victim Of Genting Landslide Is 11-Year-Old Boy Who Perished With Father & Sister

Since the Genting landslide more than a week ago, the search for victims has turned up many heartbreaking discoveries.

The last of which is reportedly an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on Saturday (24 Dec).

He was on a camping trip with his father and sister, who also perished in the tragedy.

Last victim of Genting landslide found in sleeping bag

In a Facebook post on Saturday (24 Dec), Polis Selangor (the Selangor Police) said human remains were found by the search-and-rescue team at 4.53pm that afternoon.

They were found when the team was going through Sector A (Hillview) of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor after a landslide occurred there on 16 Dec.

After discovering that there was a flow of liquid in the area, the body was uncovered on the hillside at a depth of 1.5m.

He was found in a sleeping bag and taken to hospital for a post-mortem and identification.

Deceased identified as 11-year-old boy

The deceased was subsequently identified to be that of 11-year-old Eng Shao Qi, reported the New Straits Times.

He was a Year 5 student at Mun Choong Chinese Primary School in Kuala Lumpur, and also the son of the canteen operator.

Sadly, the landslide also took the lives of Shao Qi’s father Gary Eng, a canteen operator at the school, and his sister who also studies there.

The boy’s mother didn’t go on the trip but must now cope with the loss of her entire family.

Deceased was on camping trip

The family was on a camping trip together with many staff and students from the school, NST reported.

According to a Parent-Teacher Association official, the trip wasn’t an official school trip but it was planned by the teachers.

A total of 25 people linked to the school were on the trip, including family members and friends.

Including Shao Qi, 19 people from this group have passed away.

Final death toll is 31

The search-and-rescue operation involved 80 personnel from various Malaysian rescue groups.

With the retrieval of the 11-year-old’s body, the final death toll is now 31, with 61 survivors.

Before Shao Qi, the last victims to have been found were a family of four comprising two adults and two young children. They were uncovered on Thursday (22 Dec).

On Wednesday (21 Dec), the 26th human victim was found hugging a dog’s carcass. Another canine’s remains were found nearby.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

