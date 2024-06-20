Lau Wang Claypot to close original Serangoon outlet after being unable to renew lease

Lau Wang Claypot Serangoon outlet is closing after more than 10 years

Lau Wang Claypot, renowned for its delectable dishes like sesame oil chicken and herbal soups, has announced the closure of its original Serangoon outlet after over a decade.

The decision comes as the restaurant was unable to renew its lease.

In a heartfelt video, the owner shared the news with loyal customers, adding a silver lining: two new outlets are set to open soon.

Lau Wang Claypot to close down Serangoon outlet

Lau Wang Claypot announced the decision to close its Serangoon outlet in an Instagram post on 7 June.

While the exact last day of operations is yet to be confirmed, the caption mentioned that it would be sometime in “late June”.

Having opened in 2012, the eatery built a loyal customer base and expanded its brand to multiple outlets across Singapore.

“As we grew as a brand, so did our team. We wouldn’t be here today without their hard work and your support,” Lau Wang Claypot expressed on Instagram.

Founder Mark revealed that they were unable to renew the Serangoon outlet’s lease.

“The lease renewal for the shop didn’t go as we had anticipated, so it was a tough decision,” he said. “But we decided to close this beloved store.”

2 more outlets opening soon

Emphasising the significance of the Serangoon eatery to Lau Wang Claypot, Mark stated: “This place means a lot [to us] because this is where we started to gain true support from our customers and where we started to grow the business.”

“Hopefully, we are able to find a shop within this vicinity too,” he added.

The announcement devastated regular customers, who took to the comments to express their frustration.

One user pleaded with the restaurant not to leave the Serangoon area as it’s their weekly go-to spot with family and friends.

Another said that they heard the sad news from the staff after paying the outlet a visit and lamented the impending loss of their “comfort food”.

On the bright side, two new outlets will soon welcome customers: one at Pasir Ris Mall and another at Plantation Plaza @ Tengah, opening their doors in the coming months.

Also read: Bedok Chicken Rice Stall Closes Down After 1 Year Due To Rising Costs, Still Taking Online Orders

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @lauwangclaypot on Instagram.