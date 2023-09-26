Lavender Skies On 25 Sep Bathe S’pore In Magical Hues, Calming End To Monday Blues

Breathtaking Lavender Skies Witnessed Around Singapore On 25 Sep

Singapore residents journeying home after a long day of work yesterday (25 Sep) were greeted with the breathtaking view of lavender skies.

The jaw-dropping spectacle must have been a welcome sight after folks battled their Monday Blues the entire day.

Mother Nature didn’t discriminate as the pinkish skies were visible from Joo Chiat in the East, all the way to Jurong in the West.

People spot Lavender skies from Joo Chiat to Choa Chu Kang

Pictures of the lavender sunset on Monday (25 Sep) flooded the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Photographer Katherine Liam shared pictures of the stunning sunset, which cast an orange hue on the blocks across her house in Choa Chu Kang.

Similar scenes were seen at Jurong Lake Gardens, serving as the backdrop for the Mid-Autumn Festival lantern light-up.

The sunset appeared more crimson in the Marina Bay area, but still spectacular nonetheless.

Over in Joo Chiat, the pinkish sunset seemed like a filter that transformed the narrow streets into a scene straight out of an anime.

Mother Nature never fails to disappoint

The majestic sunset on Monday (25 Sep) certainly came at the right time, especially as we ushered in yet another new week.

Beyond offering mesmerising views, perhaps such phenomena remind us of how vast the world is. In contrast, whatever problems we may face become relatively minor.

However you choose to view it, we hope you had a good time photographing the beautiful skies if you had the chance.

Did you manage to snap pictures of the lavender skies? Share your pictures with us in the comments.

Also read: S’pore Sky Turns Purple Before 20 Apr Morning Downpour, Resembles Scenes From ‘Stranger Things’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Koh See Tien on Facebook and FreeMan Loke on Facebook.