Lawrence Wong Jumps In On POP TikTok Trend, Proves He’s Gen Z’s PM

Lawrence Wong Joins POP TikTok Trend & Gains Approval From Stans

Politicians — they are just like us, right down to keeping up with the latest TikTok trends and carrying them out flawlessly.

Our Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong proved he isn’t behind the times with a video on TikTok showing off his dance moves.

@lawrencewongst Full day at G20 in Bali. Good discussions with many countries on finance, the economy and more! ♬ 오리지널 사운드 – M2 – M2

He recently posted a compilation video about the G20 Indonesian Presidency 2022, setting it to popular K-Pop song “POP!” by Twice singer Nayeon.

Not only that, but he also did the popular hand moves along with it, capturing the attention of users. Many appreciated the gesture, some even calling him ‘Gen Z’s PM’.

Lawrence Wong does POP TikTok trend

Mr Wong posted the video to TikTok on Friday (15 Jul), in light of the G20 Indonesian Presidency held in Bali which he was attending.

The video seems pretty run-of-the-mill, consisting of clips of him meeting with several world leaders.

One thing was different about it, though, and that was the dance by Mr Wong interspersed between the highlights.

Fans also noticed the background music of the video was set to “POP!”, a popular song by K-pop girl group TWICE’s star, Im Nayeon.

Alongside the song’s release, Nayeon had also started the #PopPopPopChallenge, where TikTokers would dance a series of moves to the music.

Mr Wong followed the challenge to a tee, grooving it out with a couple of surprisingly well-coordinated dance moves.

Netizens have excellent responses to TikTok trend

Needless to say, many Singaporeans have taken due notice of Mr Wong jumping in on the trend.

Amidst the gut-instinct reactions of shock, quite a few, including Singapore’s very own dancing star Uncle Raymond, praised his dancing moves.

After all, most of us probably have two left feet when it comes to K-Pop choreography.

Others have called for a full dance cover release from Mr Wong. If such a video exists, we think it’s only right for us to see it as well.

One user also very aptly called Mr Wong the Gen Z’s PM for participating in the trend — and rightfully so.

By dancing it out to “POP!”, Mr Wong has truly proved his mettle for keeping up with the times, especially when it comes to K-Pop.

All in all, the concept of Mr Wong setting out to do the trend was very appropriately summed up by this user.

Kudos to our future PM for keeping up with the trends

Our country’s politicians can often seem bigger than life, with their ambitions and goals in leading our nation to the future.

It’s thus nice to see moments like these, where they prove that they’re a part of the masses as well — especially when it comes to K-Pop.

Here’s to hoping Mr Wong releases more K-Pop dance covers soon.

Featured image adapted from @lawrencewongst on TikTok.