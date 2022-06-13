Massage Gun Catches Fire After Charging & Burns Furniture, Lazada Working To Resolve Complaint

Massage Gun From Lazada Catches Fire After Charging

Buying products online can be a hit-and-miss affair. While some may feel satisfied with what they have received, others may find themselves in dangerous situations, especially for electrical items.

This was unfortunately what happened to a woman who bought a massage gun from Lazada.

The electrical appliance caught fire after she had charged it, damaging her furniture.

The OP has urged other consumers to refrain from purchasing similar items online. To date, she has received only a refund for the incident.

The customer brought up her unfortunate purchase on Complaint Singapore on Friday (10 Jun).

She stated that she had bought a red massage gun online from Lazada.

After charging it, however, the product caught fire and burnt her table, shelf and wooden floor.

The fire would have spread even more if the OP had not been there to put it out. Even so, the damage was already done as evident in several pictures she had attached with her post.

The OP then urged fellow consumers to refrain from ordering electronic products online. “I hope everyone takes note and be very careful [sic] when it comes to buying electronic items,” she said.

No compensation for damages incurred

The OP added that she posted a review that called out the faulty product. However, Lazada seemed to have taken it down as the review showed up as expired.

She has furthermore asked Lazada for support in receiving compensation for the damages brought about by the incident. However, the site merely asked her to request a refund from the seller.

The OP noted that the seller did process a refund for the product. By then, though, it was too late — she had already incurred a significant amount of damage as a result of the faulty product.

Numerous netizens also sympathised with the OP, stressing the danger of ordering electronics through an online platform.

When contacted by MS News, Lazada said it was notified on 10 Jun when the buyer first experienced issues, and its staff immediately responded over instant chat.

Lazada said it is currently in direct contact with the customer and working with the seller to resolve the issue.

Hope OP receives compensation for the incident

The fire caused by the massage gun could have caused physical injuries to occur if the OP had not been present at the scene.

Such an incident shows us that ordering items online comes with a certain amount of risk.

Hopefully, Lazada will make appropriate amends to the OP and will offer more assistance on the matter.

In the meantime, we hope all consumers exercise more caution with their online purchases, especially electrical products.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.